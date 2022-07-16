Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 16 July 2022
Queen said ‘thank goodness Meghan not coming’ to Philip’s funeral, book claims

That’s according to biographer Tom Bower’s latest book: ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors’

By Press Association Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 1:56 PM
49 minutes ago 5,498 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5818841
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the National Service of Thanksgiving during recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
Image: PA
Image: PA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the National Service of Thanksgiving during recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the National Service of Thanksgiving during recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
Image: PA

THE QUEEN IS alleged to have said “thank goodness Meghan is not coming” to Prince Philip’s funeral, according to unnamed sources cited in a new book.

Biographer Tom Bower’s latest book ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors’ is being serialised in the Times and Sunday Times, and includes controversial claims.

An extract published in Saturday’s paper suggests the Queen was relieved that Meghan Markle, then seven months pregnant, would not be attending her husband Philip’s funeral on April 17 last year.

The book states: “‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,’ the monarch said in a clear voice to her trusted aides.”

Buckingham Palace, which does not comment on individual books, declined to comment on the story.

However, sources close to the Queen question whether she would have anything other than Philip on her mind on the day of the funeral.

Bower also claims Prince Harry and Meghan made a “demand to appear with the Queen on Buckingham Palace’s balcony” during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last month.

The book alleges that the Prince of Wales opposed this arrangement.

Clarence House also declined to comment on the book.

Bower writes: “Festering was their (Harry’s and Meghan’s) fury that the palace had refused all of their demands for a prominent role at the Jubilee.”

He adds: “In Meghan’s view those optics were unsatisfactory, partly because her value to Netflix was to stand near the Queen.”

Harry and Meghan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bower’s previous unauthorised biographies have featured Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Charles, Tony Blair and Richard Branson, among others.

Press Association

