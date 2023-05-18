Queen's funeral cost UK Government more than €186 million

THE FUNERAL AND lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 cost the UK Government an estimated £161.7 million (€186.3m) , figures show.

The largest cost was reported by the Home Office at £73.7 million (€84.9m), followed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport at £57.4 million (€66.1m).

The cost to the Scottish Government is estimated at £18.8 million (€21.7m), which is likely to have included events such as the lying-in-rest in Edinburgh following her death at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

The figures have been published by the Treasury as part of a written statement to the UK Parliament and cover the period from her death on 8 September to her funeral in London on 19 September.

Other costs include £2.9 million (€3.3m) by the Ministry of Defence, £2.6 million (€3m) by the Department for Transport, £2.2 million (€2.5m) by the Welsh Government and £2.1 million by both the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Northern Ireland Office.

The Treasury said that the costs include “fully refunding” the Scottish and Welsh Governments, and the Northern Ireland Office, “which in turn they were able to repay to partners who also incurred costs”.