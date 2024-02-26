Question to Andrew Scott about Barry Keoghan's naked scene in Saltburn was 'misjudged', says BBC

THE BBC HAS said that a question put to Irish actor Andrew Scott about Barry Keoghan’s performance in Saltburn was “misjudged”, after the red carpet interview garnered criticism.

BBC reporter Colin Paterson had asked Scott, who was at the British Academy Film and Television Awards (Baftas) along with cast and crew mates for nominated film All Of Us Strangers, about fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who was nominated for leading actor for his role in Saltburn.

The reporter asked Scott a question about “prosthetics” in the context of a scene featuring Keoghan dancing without clothes in the film and asked Scott how well he knows the other actor.

Scott walked away from the interview at that point.

'He looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on' #BAFTAs



Fans are outraged after a BBC reporter asked Andrew Scott if his friend, Barry Keoghan, was wearing a prosthetic penis in the Saltburn Murder on the Dancefloor scene



Read more here 👉 https://t.co/LYGrzYXxlW pic.twitter.com/RzJu076F7L — Metro (@MetroUK) February 18, 2024

The BBC said it received a number of complaints about the interview, which was deemed “inappropriate” and “homophobic”.

Advertisement

A theatre critic in the UK, Mark Shenton, said: “How utterly embarrassing is this BBC red carpet interview with the brilliant Andrew Scott. Andrew handles it with supreme tact – but why was he even asked this?”

Human rights lawyer Caoilfhionn Gallagher described it as “appalling”, questioning why the topic was raised. “Because Andrew is also Irish, like Barry Keoghan? Because he’s gay? Baffling and insulting to both of these talented actors.”

One social media user called it the “most awkward cringe-worthy Bafta red carpet question ever”, while another said they had lodged a complaint with the BBC over the “inappropriate” question.

In a statement, the broadcaster said the question was meant to be “a light hearted reflection of the discussion around the scene” and “was not intended to cause offence”.

“Our reporter began by asking Andrew Scott about the film he’d appeared in – All of Us Strangers – which was nominated for six Baftas. He then moved on to ask about the popularity of Irish actors where Barry Keoghan, star of Saltburn, was mentioned,” it said.

“We do, however, accept that the specific question asked to Andrew Scott was misjudged. After speaking with Andrew on the carpet, our reporter acknowledged on air that his questioning may have gone too far and that he was sorry if this was the case.”

Saltburn writer and director, Emerald Fennell, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose song Murder on the Dancefloor was used in the sequence, were also asked about the scene.