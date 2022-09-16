Public queue to attend Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state resumes after 40-minute pause

A sign in London informing members of the public that the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state is over 14 hours.

A sign in London informing members of the public that the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state is over 14 hours.

THE PUBLIC QUEUE to attend Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state has started moving again after a 40-minute pause when it reached full capacity.

However, mourners have been urged not to join the line until at least 4pm today by the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Officials stopped people joining the queue entirely at around 11.35am at the entrance to Southwark Park in south-east London due to overwhelming demand.

The call was made as the official estimate for queuing time reached at least 14 hours, before a warning was also issued about long wait times at the “very busy” accessible queue.

However, there was some confusion on the ground as hundreds of people continued to file through the gate into the park, with one attendant saying they had yet to receive an order to bar entry.

The DCMS had tweeted: “Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience. Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.”

Tens of thousands of people have queued for many hours to see the British monarch’s coffin raised on a catafalque in Westminster Hall since it officially opened on Wednesday.

With people waiting through the night to witness the lying in state, the queue had grown to almost five miles long by Friday morning.

The Government had warned that Southwark Park had become “extremely busy” before making the decision to suspend entry.

But hundreds of mourners were witnessed continuing to enter the park despite the Government’s online warning.

One queue attendant told the PA news agency they had yet to receive any instructions to close the gate and stop any more people joining.

The DCMS also issued a warning that the time slots for Friday afternoon had filled up, adding: “Please consider this before making your way to the accessible queue.”

Downing Street said the queue system is going to plan.

A Number 10 spokeswoman directed questions to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, but it was “the case that what DCMS have done is they’ve temporarily paused the queue for at least six hours after it reached maximum capacity.

“That has always been part of our planning and that is to make sure as many people as possible in the queue can enter the Palace of Westminster.”

Yesterday, 291 people along the route of the queue and nearby in London were given medical assistance, with 17 needing hospital treatment, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.

The lying in state will be open 24 hours a day until closing at 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.