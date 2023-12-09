Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Gene Wilder in the 1971 Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Quiz: How much do you know about the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

The origin tale of Willy Wonka, a film titled ‘Wonka’, was released in Irish cinemas yesterday.
10
7.1k
59 minutes ago

THE ORIGIN STORY of Willy Wonka has been released in Irish cinemas.

Wonka stars Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in this latest origin film.

It tells the story of how Wonka goes from selling chocolate in a small shop to becoming the eccentric genius portrayed by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

With the new origin film Wonka in cinemas, we want to test your knowledge of the classic 1971 movie starring Wilder.

What is the first thing you see being made in the movie?
Alamy Stock Photo
Fudge
Cotton candy

Jelly Beans
Chocolate covered cookies
Who are the people that make the Willy Wonka candy?
Alamy Stock Photo
Oompa-Loompas
Tubby-Wubbies

Lolly-Ollies
Rolly-Pollies
What is Charlie’s full name?
Alamy Stock Photo
Charlie Mop
Charlie Cooker

Charlie Pan
Charlie Bucket
What does Charlie receive as a birthday present?
Alamy Stock Photo
Roller Skates and Willy Wonka gummy bears
A coat and Willy Wonka ice-cream

A scarf and a Willy Wonka bar
A hat and a Willy Wonka lollipop
Grandpa Joe accompanies Charlie to the factory. For how long had he been bedridden?
Alamy Stock Photo
2 years
10 years

15 years
20 years
What was the name of the main business competitor of Willy Wonka?
Arthur Slugworth
Arthur Snail

Arthur Slug
Arthur Snailworth
Who finds the first ticket?
Alamy Stock Photo
Violet Beauregarde
Mike Teavee

Augustus Gloop
Veruca Salt
Charlie thought the final ticket had been found, but it turned out to be a forgery. What country made the fraudulent ticket?
Alamy Stock Photo
Paraguay
Columbia

England
Venezuela
What was unique about Willy Wonka’s office?
Alamy Stock Photo
Everything was tiny
Everything was cut in half

Everything was huge
Everything was upside down
And what was unique about the contract that the children signed?
Alamy Stock Photo
It was written in invisible ink
The print grew bigger towards the bottom

The print grew smaller towards the bottom
The writing was upside down
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Willy Wonka
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Charlie Bucket
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Veruca Salt
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Augustus Gloop
Share your result:

