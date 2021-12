Can you finish this lyric in Wham’s Last Christmas? A crowded room…. Youtube And your soul of ice A man undercover

Friends with tired eyes But you still catch my eye

The original release date of Shakin' Stevens' Merry Christmas Everyone was put back by a year to avoid clashing with the runaway success of what 1984 Christmas hit? Youtube Do They Know It’s Christmas (Band-Aid) We All Stand Together (Paul McCartney & The Frog Chorus)

Thank God It's Christmas (Queen) I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (Wizzard)

Who sings the first line of Do They Know It's Christmas? "It's Christmas time, there's no need to be afraid." Youtube Paul Young Sting

Bono Simon Le Bon

Can you finish this lyric in Queen’s Thank God It’s Christmas? 'Oh my love, We've had our share of tears, Oh my friends….' Alamy We live in troubled years We've had our hopes and fears

We will rock you Thank God it's Christmas

What Christmas song by Cliff Richard became the biggest selling single in the UK in 1988? PA Saviours Day Mistletoe and Wine

We Should be Together Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

What British Prime Minister does Jona Lewie name-check in 1980’s Stop the Cavalry? Youtube Margaret Thatcher Clement Atlee

John Major Winston Churchill

The Waitresses sang which 1982 Christmas song? Alamy 2,000 Miles The Power of Love

Christmas Rapping Christmas Wrapping

What kind of Christmas did Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers NOT have on their 1984 album? Alamy A Hard Candy Christmas A Christmas to Remember

A Christmas to Forget A White Christmas

Who are the protagonists of Frank Kelly’s 1984 novelty record ‘Christmas Countdown’? Alamy Eilish and Fiachra Gobnait and Nuala

Jack and Joan Frank and Kelly