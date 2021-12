EVERY YEAR, NEW songs are released in the hope of becoming Christmas classics with the longevity of the ones below.

Some of these songs are 50 years old but how well do you know them?

John Lennon was the first of the Beatles to release an original Christmas song during this decade. Who do John and Yoko wish a Happy Christmas to at the beginning of 1971's Happy Xmas (War Is Over)? Alamy Kyoto and Julian John and Yoko

Nixon and Brezhnev Paul, George, and Ringo Technically a New Years' song, what's the name of George Harrison's 1974 festive single? Youtube Ring out the old, ring in the new Ding Dong, Ding Dong

Happy New Year Jingle Jingle Paul McCartney's Wonderful Christmastime followed in 1979, can you finish these lyrics?: The word is out, About the town, To lift a glass.... Youtube The spirit's up And that's enough

And don't look down Ding dong, ding dong I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday was written by Wizzard frontman Roy Wood, but what rock group had he previously been a founding member of? Youtube Supertramp The Moody Blues

Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) Dire Strats Who infamously screams 'It's Christmaaaaaas' during Slade's Merry Xmas Everybody? Alamy Jim Lea Alamy Roy Wood

Alamy Noddy Holder Alamy Noddy Who sang 'It's Gonna Be a Cold, Cold Christmas' in 1975, and was later elected to the European Parliament in 1999? Alamy Joe Dolan Alamy Dana

Youtube Margo Alamy Red Hurley Boney M had the 1978 Christmas number one with Mary's Boy Child, but what legendary crooner originally had a hit with it in 1956? Alamy Dean Martin Harry Belafonte

Andy Williams Johnny Mathis 1974’s Christmas number one Lonely This Christmas is performed in the style of Elvis Presley, but who is the artist behind it? Youtube Showaddywaddy Brendan Bowyer

Mud Slade Can you finish the lyrics to Elton John's Step Into Christmas?: Welcome to my Christmas song, I'd like to thank you for the year, So I'm sending you this Christmas card, To say.... Youtube we can watch the snow fall forever and ever it's nice to have you here

step into Christmas it's nice to have some cheer There are six Spanish words in Feliz Navidad - José Feliciano's bilingual earworm from 1970. How many English words are in the song? Alamy 13 19

