Quiz: How much do you know about Irish nightclubs?

AFTER A YEAR-and-a-half of closures due to pandemic restrictions, nightclubs are expected to be able to reopen their doors next month.

Along with most other Covid restrictions being lifted on 22 October, people will once again have the opportunity to hit dance floors across the country.

A trial nightclub event is even expected to take place ahead of this with a crowd capacity of 60%.

Your moves might be rusty, but cast your mind back and see how much you know about Ireland’s nightclub offerings.

Under law, what time do nightclubs have to stop serving alcohol in Ireland? Shutterstock 1am 1.30am

2.30am 4am Coppers, one of Ireland's best-known nightclubs, first opened its doors in what year? Rollingnews.ie 1995 2000

2003 2007 What does a Coppers gold card do? Gives you free drinks in the club Gives you and a friend free entry and ability to skip the queue

Gives you free access to the cloakroom Allows you to access a secret underground bar Nightclub and disco operators used to be required to serve this to late-night patrons... Shutterstock A free fizzy drink A glass of water after every pint

A nightcap before the bar closed A substantial meal What is Galway’s famous Carbon nightclub set to be turned into? Google Street View Wetherspoons McDonald's

Milano's A hotel The Secret Garden is a well-known nightclub in which southern county? Google Street View Kerry Cork

Wexford Limerick Where would you find this popular nightclub, the Foundry? Google Street View Leitrim Laois

Carlow Clare Which town would you be in if you found yourself in Pulse nightclub? Google Street View Letterkenny Carlingford

Mullingar Tralee One more - where is the popular student nightclub Angel Lane? Google Street View Galway Dublin

Cork Limerick The Tánaiste has said he's looking forward to dance floors returning. Which recently-spotted clubbing politician did he say he wouldn't be like? Rollingnews.ie Jeremy Corbyn Dominic Raab

