Quiz: How much do you know about Irish nightclubs?

AFTER A YEAR-and-a-half of closures due to pandemic restrictions, nightclubs are expected to be able to reopen their doors next month.
Along with most other Covid restrictions being lifted on 22 October, people will once again have the opportunity to hit dance floors across the country.
A trial nightclub event is even expected to take place ahead of this with a crowd capacity of 60%.
Your moves might be rusty, but cast your mind back and see how much you know about Ireland’s nightclub offerings.
