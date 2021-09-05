#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 18°C Sunday 5 September 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about Irish nightclubs?

Remember nightclubs? They’re set to return next month.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 5 Sep 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 13,581 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5537475

AFTER A YEAR-and-a-half of closures due to pandemic restrictions, nightclubs are expected to be able to reopen their doors next month.

Along with most other Covid restrictions being lifted on 22 October, people will once again have the opportunity to hit dance floors across the country.

A trial nightclub event is even expected to take place ahead of this with a crowd capacity of 60%. 

Your moves might be rusty, but cast your mind back and see how much you know about Ireland’s nightclub offerings.

Under law, what time do nightclubs have to stop serving alcohol in Ireland?
Shutterstock
1am
1.30am

2.30am
4am
Coppers, one of Ireland's best-known nightclubs, first opened its doors in what year?
Rollingnews.ie
1995
2000

2003
2007
What does a Coppers gold card do?
Gives you free drinks in the club
Gives you and a friend free entry and ability to skip the queue

Gives you free access to the cloakroom
Allows you to access a secret underground bar
Nightclub and disco operators used to be required to serve this to late-night patrons...
Shutterstock
A free fizzy drink
A glass of water after every pint

A nightcap before the bar closed
A substantial meal
What is Galway’s famous Carbon nightclub set to be turned into?
Google Street View
Wetherspoons
McDonald's

Milano's
A hotel
The Secret Garden is a well-known nightclub in which southern county?
Google Street View
Kerry
Cork

Wexford
Limerick
Where would you find this popular nightclub, the Foundry?
Google Street View
Leitrim
Laois

Carlow
Clare
Which town would you be in if you found yourself in Pulse nightclub?
Google Street View
Letterkenny
Carlingford

Mullingar
Tralee
One more - where is the popular student nightclub Angel Lane?
Google Street View
Galway
Dublin

Cork
Limerick
The Tánaiste has said he's looking forward to dance floors returning. Which recently-spotted clubbing politician did he say he wouldn't be like?
Rollingnews.ie
Jeremy Corbyn
Dominic Raab

Michael Gove
Boris Johnson
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Woof! Well done
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
You did your best
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What Are Ewe Doing?
At least you tried (I hope)
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtle-y Awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

