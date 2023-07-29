Advertisement

# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about aliens on the big screen?
Put your alien movie knowledge to the test.
3.0k
5
39 minutes ago

THE US CONGRESS heard testimony about UFOs this week, with former pilots and intelligence officers claiming to have seen UAP (unexplained anomalous phenomena) and alleging a cover-up by the powers that be. 

While real life doesn’t provide much material for testing your knowledge of extraterrestrial life, the movies have plenty.

So, we’re asking, how much do you know about aliens on the big screen?

Who directed Alien (1979)?
Alamy
David Fincher
James Cameron

Ridley Scott
Steven Spielberg
Who played the US president in Independence Day (1996)?
Alamy
Jack Nicholson
Bill Pullman

Alec Baldwin
Dennis Hopper
Which Irish actor played a scientist in Mars Attacks! (1996)
Alamy
Alamy
Colm Meaney
Alamy
Liam Neeson

Alamy
Cillian Murphy
Alamy
Pierce Brosnan
What year did the original Predator film come out?
Alamy
1986
1987

1988
1989
Who starred alongside Jodi Foster in Contact (1997)?
Alamy
Alamy
Matthew McConaughey
Alamy
George Clooney

Jonny Depp
Alamy
Brad Pitt
District 9 (2009) is set in which city?
Alamy
Cape Town
Melbourne

Johannesburg
Chicago
In The Thing (1982), an alien lifeform takes control of what animal?
Alamy
A cat
A polar bear

A wolf
A dog
How many fingers does ET have?
Alamy
Three
Four

Five
Six
How many films are there in the "Alien" franchise? (Not including the Alien vs Predator films).
Alamy
Four
Five

Six
Seven
What is Amy Adams' character's profession in Arrival (2016)?
Alamy
Physicist
Biologist

Mathematician
Linguist
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
ET Expert
You're in touch with all things alien.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Alien Aficionado
You're well versed in the extraterrestrial.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Amateur Enthusiast
You've got a healthy curiosity for the unknown but you're no expert.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Sci-fi Spoofer
You're not exactly an expert on alien lifeforms.
Share your result:

