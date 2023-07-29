Quiz: How much do you know about aliens on the big screen?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE US CONGRESS heard testimony about UFOs this week, with former pilots and intelligence officers claiming to have seen UAP (unexplained anomalous phenomena) and alleging a cover-up by the powers that be.
While real life doesn’t provide much material for testing your knowledge of extraterrestrial life, the movies have plenty.
So, we’re asking, how much do you know about aliens on the big screen?
