Saturday 15 October 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about Angela Lansbury?

The actress passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96.

By Jane Moore Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 10:00 PM
IT WAS ANNOUNCED this week that Angela Lansbury died at the age of 96.

In a statement, her children said that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

Lansbury was perhaps best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in the TV series Murder, She Wrote, but in a career spanning over seven decades, she also appeared in around 60 films and starred in some of Broadway’s biggest musicals.

Let’s take a look back at her life and some of her starring roles, and see how many you can remember.

Angela Lansbury was born on 16 October 1925 - in which city?
Alamy
Edinburgh
London

Los Angeles
Manchester
She earned her first Oscar nomination for her first ever film, Gaslight, in 1944. How old was she when she appeared in the film?
Alamy
17
18

19
20
In which animated Disney film did Lansbury voice one of the characters and sing the title track?
Alamy
The Lion King
Aladdin

Mulan
Beauty and the Beast
Lansbury held Irish citizenship and moved to Ireland in the 1970s. In which county did she live?
Alamy
Cork
Galway

Kerry
Wicklow
Lansbury played an apprentice witch in the 1971 film Bedknobs and Broomsticks. What was the character's name?
Alamy
Eglantine Price
Eleanor Price

Elizabeth Price
Evelyn Price
In which classic film did she co-star in with Frank Sinatra?
Alamy
From Here to Eternity
On The Town

The Manchurian Candidate
Guys and Dolls
What is the name of the fictional seaside town where mystery writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher lives in Murder, She Wrote?
Alamy
Blair Bay
Cabot Cove

Midsomer
St Mary Mead
How many episodes of Murder, She Wrote did Lansbury appear in as Jessica Fletcher?
80
147

264
539
Lansbury starred in several musicals on Broadway and in the West End throughout her career. Which of these famous musicals did she never appear in?
Alamy
Cats
Gypsy

The King and I
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Finally, in which film did Lansbury play this character?
Alamy
Charlotte's Web
Mary Poppins Returns

Nanny McPhee
Paddington
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!

You scored out of !
Clever Cat!

You scored out of !
Fintastic!

You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!

Alamy
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!


About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

