Quiz: How much do you know about Angela Lansbury?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED this week that Angela Lansbury died at the age of 96.

In a statement, her children said that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

Lansbury was perhaps best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in the TV series Murder, She Wrote, but in a career spanning over seven decades, she also appeared in around 60 films and starred in some of Broadway’s biggest musicals.

Let’s take a look back at her life and some of her starring roles, and see how many you can remember.

Angela Lansbury was born on 16 October 1925 - in which city? Alamy Edinburgh London

Los Angeles Manchester She earned her first Oscar nomination for her first ever film, Gaslight, in 1944. How old was she when she appeared in the film? Alamy 17 18

19 20 In which animated Disney film did Lansbury voice one of the characters and sing the title track? Alamy The Lion King Aladdin

Mulan Beauty and the Beast Lansbury held Irish citizenship and moved to Ireland in the 1970s. In which county did she live? Alamy Cork Galway

Kerry Wicklow Lansbury played an apprentice witch in the 1971 film Bedknobs and Broomsticks. What was the character's name? Alamy Eglantine Price Eleanor Price

Elizabeth Price Evelyn Price In which classic film did she co-star in with Frank Sinatra? Alamy From Here to Eternity On The Town

The Manchurian Candidate Guys and Dolls What is the name of the fictional seaside town where mystery writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher lives in Murder, She Wrote? Alamy Blair Bay Cabot Cove

Midsomer St Mary Mead How many episodes of Murder, She Wrote did Lansbury appear in as Jessica Fletcher? 80 147

264 539 Lansbury starred in several musicals on Broadway and in the West End throughout her career. Which of these famous musicals did she never appear in? Alamy Cats Gypsy

The King and I Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Finally, in which film did Lansbury play this character? Alamy Charlotte's Web Mary Poppins Returns

