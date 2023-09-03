Quiz: Which autumnal city is this?

SEPTEMBER IS UPON us, and that means one thing: autumn is here.

Arguably the best season of the year, it brings with it cosy jumpers, crunchy leaves, Halloween – and of course, pumpkin spice lattes.

With the trees set to turn orange in the coming weeks, we want to see if you can recognise these cities in autumn. How many can you get right?

First up, which city in Ireland is this? Alamy Cork Dublin

Galway Waterford Which city is this? Alamy Amsterdam Bruges

Utrecht Venice What about this? Shutterstock Belgrade Bratislava

Bucharest Budapest And this? Shutterstock Prague Stockholm

Warsaw Vienna In which UK city would you find this landmark? Alamy Glasgow Cardiff

Edinburgh Oxford Which German city is this? Shutterstock Berlin Hamburg

Dresden Munich Can you name this Italian city? Alamy Rome Florence

Turin Milan Which city might this be? Shutterstock Beijing Tokyo

Seoul Kyoto Where is this? Alamy Seattle Shanghai

Toronto Vancouver And finally, which city is this? Shutterstock New York Paris

Singapore London Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Pawsitively perfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share