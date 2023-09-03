Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 3 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
# let's get down to quizness
Quiz: Which autumnal city is this?
The season of cosy jumpers and crunchy leaves is upon us.
2.7k
1
15 minutes ago

SEPTEMBER IS UPON us, and that means one thing: autumn is here.

Arguably the best season of the year, it brings with it cosy jumpers, crunchy leaves, Halloween – and of course, pumpkin spice lattes. 

With the trees set to turn orange in the coming weeks, we want to see if you can recognise these cities in autumn. How many can you get right?

First up, which city in Ireland is this?
Alamy
Cork
Dublin

Galway
Waterford
Which city is this?
Alamy
Amsterdam
Bruges

Utrecht
Venice
What about this?
Shutterstock
Belgrade
Bratislava

Bucharest
Budapest
And this?
Shutterstock
Prague
Stockholm

Warsaw
Vienna
In which UK city would you find this landmark?
Alamy
Glasgow
Cardiff

Edinburgh
Oxford
Which German city is this?
Shutterstock
Berlin
Hamburg

Dresden
Munich
Can you name this Italian city?
Alamy
Rome
Florence

Turin
Milan
Which city might this be?
Shutterstock
Beijing
Tokyo

Seoul
Kyoto
Where is this?
Alamy
Seattle
Shanghai

Toronto
Vancouver
And finally, which city is this?
Shutterstock
New York
Paris

Singapore
London
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     