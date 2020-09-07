Quiz: Can you name these well-known schools and colleges?

SECOND-LEVEL STUDENTS across the country today received their Leaving Certificate results under the new Calculated Grades system and will on Friday receive their CAO offers for third-level institutes across the country.

Some say your school days, and others say your college days, are some of the best and most memorable years of your life – grounded in stories you’ll one day tell the grandkids.

But aside from those five or six years in secondary school, or those three to four years in college, there are other institutions that have become much talked about settings for stories on the screen, in the books, and in the headlines.

So now’s your chance to test your knowledge on some of the most iconic and famous schools and colleges.

Hogwarts, arguably the most famous fictional school in the world, was set in what part of the UK? Shutterstock Highlands of Scotland Valleys of Wales

Yorkshire Dales Shetland Islands It's 24 years this year since Matilda was first released but what was the name of the school she attended? Youtube Punchem Hall Elementary School Crunchem Hall Elementary School

Slaughter Hall Elementary School Chokey Hall Elementary School Mean Girls remains an iconic movie with our own Leo Varadkar quoting from it as Taoiseach earlier this year. But what was the name of the high school the mean girls attended? Youtube East Shore High School West Shore High School

North Shore High School South Shore High School Which of these schools featured in comedy sketch show Little Britain? Youtube Royal Grammar School Hard Knocks Grammar School

The Little Grammar School Kelsey Grammar School At what high school was Grease set? Ryder High Richmond High

Rydell High Rochdale High Can you name the school that Erin and co attend in Derry Girls? Our Lady's Immaculate Girls' School St Mary's Catholic Girls' School

Holy Trinity Girls' School The Mary Magdalene School for Girls In what Dublin school were scenes from Sally Rooney's Normal People filmed? Belvedere College, Dublin 1 Blackrock College, Blackrock

Hartstown Community School, Clonsilla Tyrellstown Educate Together, Dublin 15 Scenes from I.T. starring Pierce Brosnan were shot on location at which Irish university? Trinity College Dublin Dublin City University

University College Dublin University College Cork Back in 2003, Jack Black landed on our screens in School of Rock where he played a substitute teacher at what school? Horace White Prep School Horace Green Prep School

Horace Black Prep School Horace Blue Prep School And finally, it had songs that would linger in your mind for days after watching and it was a major hit for Disney but in what school was High School Musical set? East High South High

Middle High West High Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top dog Nailed it Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat Almost purrrrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic A decent effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Ewe ok hun? It wasn't your day Share your result: Share