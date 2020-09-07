This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 7 September 2020
Advertisement

Quiz: Can you name these well-known schools and colleges?

How well do you know some of the most famous schools and colleges from movies, books, and the news.

By Conor McCrave Monday 7 Sep 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 14,685 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5197777

SECOND-LEVEL STUDENTS across the country today received their Leaving Certificate results under the new Calculated Grades system and will on Friday receive their CAO offers for third-level institutes across the country. 

Some say your school days, and others say your college days, are some of the best and most memorable years of your life – grounded in stories you’ll one day tell the grandkids. 

But aside from those five or six years in secondary school, or those three to four years in college, there are other institutions that have become much talked about settings for stories on the screen, in the books, and in the headlines. 

So now’s your chance to test your knowledge on some of the most iconic and famous schools and colleges.

Hogwarts, arguably the most famous fictional school in the world, was set in what part of the UK?
Shutterstock
Highlands of Scotland
Valleys of Wales

Yorkshire Dales
Shetland Islands
It's 24 years this year since Matilda was first released but what was the name of the school she attended?
Youtube
Punchem Hall Elementary School
Crunchem Hall Elementary School

Slaughter Hall Elementary School
Chokey Hall Elementary School
Mean Girls remains an iconic movie with our own Leo Varadkar quoting from it as Taoiseach earlier this year. But what was the name of the high school the mean girls attended?
Youtube
East Shore High School
West Shore High School

North Shore High School
South Shore High School
Which of these schools featured in comedy sketch show Little Britain?
Youtube
Royal Grammar School
Hard Knocks Grammar School

The Little Grammar School
Kelsey Grammar School
At what high school was Grease set?
Ryder High
Richmond High

Rydell High
Rochdale High
Can you name the school that Erin and co attend in Derry Girls?
Our Lady's Immaculate Girls' School
St Mary's Catholic Girls' School

Holy Trinity Girls' School
The Mary Magdalene School for Girls
In what Dublin school were scenes from Sally Rooney's Normal People filmed?
Belvedere College, Dublin 1
Blackrock College, Blackrock

Hartstown Community School, Clonsilla
Tyrellstown Educate Together, Dublin 15
Scenes from I.T. starring Pierce Brosnan were shot on location at which Irish university?
Trinity College Dublin
Dublin City University

University College Dublin
University College Cork
Back in 2003, Jack Black landed on our screens in School of Rock where he played a substitute teacher at what school?
Horace White Prep School
Horace Green Prep School

Horace Black Prep School
Horace Blue Prep School
And finally, it had songs that would linger in your mind for days after watching and it was a major hit for Disney but in what school was High School Musical set?
East High
South High

Middle High
West High
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
Nailed it
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purrrrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ewe ok hun?
It wasn't your day
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie