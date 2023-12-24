Quiz: How well do you remember these classic Christmas toys?

FROM GAME BOYS to Cabbage Patch Kids, everyone has a favourite toy they received during their childhood Christmasses.
Let’s see how well you know some of the most popular toys from years gone by.
Time to test your knowledge…
What year was the first Playstation released in Europe?
1994
1995
1996
1997
The Rubik's Cube became a Christmas bestseller throughout the 1980s and was invented by which Hungarian inventor?
Edmund Ruby
Ruby Johnson
Earnest Rubix
Erno Rubik
What’s the name of this toy?
Etch-A-Sketch
Etch-N-Sketch
Etchy Sketch
Etch and Doodle
Mr Potato Head was first released in the US in 1952. The original Mr Potato Head kit did not come with a potato "body", so children had to use a real potato to stick the pieces to. True or false?
True
False
What’s the name of this game?
Happy Happy Hippos
Hungry Hairy Hippos
Hungry Hungry Hippos
Happy Hungry Hippos
This Hamster-Owl - known as Furby - became a "must-have" Christmas present during the late '90s. How many Furbys were sold worldwide in 1999?
14 million
51 million
Six million
Just seven
What were these called?
Spinz
Bionicles
Pokeballs
Beyblades
The Gameboy was first released in January 1989. Super Smash Bros was the first game released for the handheld console. True or false?
True
False
What year was the Tamagotchi first released?
1996
1999
2001
1990
Pokemon was a popular game in Ireland in the 1990s. What Pokemon is this?
Psyduck
Drowzee
Slowpoke
Golduck
Sylvanian Families have been a household favourite in Ireland since they were released by Japanese toy makers Epoch in 1985. What does Sylvanian mean, though?
Happy
From the forest
From the other side of the woods
Figurine
Complete the phrase: "Bop It, Twist It...
...Twist it"
...Pull it"
...Bop it"
...Twist it"
