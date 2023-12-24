Quiz: How well do you remember these classic Christmas toys?

Advertisement
FROM GAME BOYS to Cabbage Patch Kids, everyone has a favourite toy they received during their childhood Christmasses. 

Let’s see how well you know some of the most popular toys from years gone by.

Time to test your knowledge…

What year was the first Playstation released in Europe?
ultrafx/Shutterstock
1994
1995

1996
1997
The Rubik's Cube became a Christmas bestseller throughout the 1980s and was invented by which Hungarian inventor?
Alamy Stock Photo
Edmund Ruby
Ruby Johnson

Earnest Rubix
Erno Rubik
What’s the name of this toy?
Film by Flynn/Shutterstock
Etch-A-Sketch
Etch-N-Sketch

Etchy Sketch
Etch and Doodle
Mr Potato Head was first released in the US in 1952. The original Mr Potato Head kit did not come with a potato "body", so children had to use a real potato to stick the pieces to. True or false?
Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
What’s the name of this game?
Alamy Stock Photo
Happy Happy Hippos
Hungry Hairy Hippos

Hungry Hungry Hippos
Happy Hungry Hippos
This Hamster-Owl - known as Furby - became a "must-have" Christmas present during the late '90s. How many Furbys were sold worldwide in 1999?
Alamy Stock Photo
14 million
51 million

Six million
Just seven
What were these called?
Abdul Razak Latif/Shutterstock
Spinz
Bionicles

Pokeballs
Beyblades
The Gameboy was first released in January 1989. Super Smash Bros was the first game released for the handheld console. True or false?
Dado Photos/Shutterstock
True
False
What year was the Tamagotchi first released?
Alamy Stock Photo
1996
1999

2001
1990
Pokemon was a popular game in Ireland in the 1990s. What Pokemon is this?
Ned Snowman/Shutterstock
Psyduck
Drowzee

Slowpoke
Golduck
Sylvanian Families have been a household favourite in Ireland since they were released by Japanese toy makers Epoch in 1985. What does Sylvanian mean, though?
Alamy Stock Photo
Happy
From the forest

From the other side of the woods
Figurine
Complete the phrase: "Bop It, Twist It...
Alamy Stock Photo
...Twist it"
...Pull it"

...Bop it"
...Twist it"
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

 

