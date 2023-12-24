Quiz: How well do you remember these classic Christmas toys?

FROM GAME BOYS to Cabbage Patch Kids, everyone has a favourite toy they received during their childhood Christmasses.

Let’s see how well you know some of the most popular toys from years gone by.

Time to test your knowledge…

What year was the first Playstation released in Europe? ultrafx/Shutterstock 1994 1995

1996 1997 The Rubik's Cube became a Christmas bestseller throughout the 1980s and was invented by which Hungarian inventor? Alamy Stock Photo Edmund Ruby Ruby Johnson

Earnest Rubix Erno Rubik What’s the name of this toy? Film by Flynn/Shutterstock Etch-A-Sketch Etch-N-Sketch

Etchy Sketch Etch and Doodle Mr Potato Head was first released in the US in 1952. The original Mr Potato Head kit did not come with a potato "body", so children had to use a real potato to stick the pieces to. True or false? Alamy Stock Photo True False What’s the name of this game? Alamy Stock Photo Happy Happy Hippos Hungry Hairy Hippos

Hungry Hungry Hippos Happy Hungry Hippos This Hamster-Owl - known as Furby - became a "must-have" Christmas present during the late '90s. How many Furbys were sold worldwide in 1999? Alamy Stock Photo 14 million 51 million

Six million Just seven What were these called? Abdul Razak Latif/Shutterstock Spinz Bionicles

Pokeballs Beyblades The Gameboy was first released in January 1989. Super Smash Bros was the first game released for the handheld console. True or false? Dado Photos/Shutterstock True False What year was the Tamagotchi first released? Alamy Stock Photo 1996 1999

2001 1990 Pokemon was a popular game in Ireland in the 1990s. What Pokemon is this? Ned Snowman/Shutterstock Psyduck Drowzee

Slowpoke Golduck Sylvanian Families have been a household favourite in Ireland since they were released by Japanese toy makers Epoch in 1985. What does Sylvanian mean, though? Alamy Stock Photo Happy From the forest

From the other side of the woods Figurine Complete the phrase: "Bop It, Twist It... Alamy Stock Photo ...Twist it" ...Pull it"

...Bop it" ...Twist it" Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share

