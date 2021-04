ONE OF TOM Hanks’ greatest-known films Cast Away joined the ranks on Netflix earlier this month.

Take some time to test your knowledge of this and other films centred around deserted islands.

What type of ball is Wilson, Tom Hanks’ only companion on the island in Cast Away? 20th Century Fox/YouTube Football Basketball

Volleyball Rugby ball How long is Hanks’ character Chuck stranded on the island? 20th Century Fox/YouTube Two months Four years

Two years Six months Which film did director Robert Zemeckis and actor Tom Hanks also work on together before Cast Away? The Green Mile Toy Story

Sleepless in Seattle Forrest Gump When was Six Days, Seven Nights, starring Harrison Ford, released? Buena Vista Pictures 1998 2004

1980 2000 Which Friends actor also stars in Six Days, Seven Nights? Shutterstock Matthew Perry Matt LeBlanc

David Schwimmer Tom Selleck Swept Away is a 2002 rom-com starring which US popstar? Screen Gems Madonna Mariah Carey

Britney Spears Cher In Robinson Crusoe (1997), what name is given to the man whom the title character saves from captivity? Buena Vista Pictures Will Cariba

John Friday Who wrote the 1700s novel the film is based on? Google Books Jonathan Swift Daniel Defoe

William Godwin Laurence Sterne Although it might not technically be deserted, where is Shutter Island located in the 2010 film? Paramount Pictures Chicago Seattle

Boston Philadelphia Which actor who plays a Marvel superhero also stars in Shutter Island? Mark Ruffalo Robert Downey Jr

