Quiz: How much do you know about drumming?

And a one, and a two…

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 29 Aug 2021, 10:00 PM
THIS WEEK SAW the death of legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts at the age of 80.

Although he never grabbed the limelight as much as his fellow band members, his cool persona kept the Rolling Stones in check – musically at least – for almost 60 years.

To mark his passing, we’re seeing how much you know about Watts’ profession – and some of his contemporaries. Test yourself below.

What type of drum is this?
Shutterstock
Bass
Snare

Tom-Tom
Floor Tom
What is a hi hat?
A percussion instrument, typically without a clapper, that features on a drum kit and produces a hollow sound
A combination of two cymbals and a pedal, all mounted on a metal stand

A type of cymbal that produces a loud, sharp "crash"
A type of cymbal that produces a shimmering, sustaining sound
How do you kick the bass drum?
With your foot
With your knee

With a drumstick
With a pedal
The single stroke roll is among the most common techniques that drummers use. What is it?
A roll that groups together three notes
A sticking pattern that alternates between the right and left hands

A stroke played on a drum which is “caught” when it rebounds
A rudiment that builds on the drag ruff by adding a 'tap' stroke
Which of the following is not a ‘flam’?
Single Paradiddle
Single Drag Tap

Single Ratamacue
Single Stroke Four
This is Ginger Baker. Which band did he drum for?
PA Images
Cream
Led Zeppelin

Pink Floyd
The Who
Are the bongos technically a drum?
Shutterstock
Yes
No
How many types of drums are used in an orchestra?
4
5

6
7
When alternating between the low and high parts of a beat (in that order), which comes first?
Kick
Snare
Finally, this is the drummer from Dr Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. What is his name?
Monster
Creature

Animal
Beast
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaad
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
