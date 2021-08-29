Quiz: How much do you know about drumming?

THIS WEEK SAW the death of legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts at the age of 80.

Although he never grabbed the limelight as much as his fellow band members, his cool persona kept the Rolling Stones in check – musically at least – for almost 60 years.

To mark his passing, we’re seeing how much you know about Watts’ profession – and some of his contemporaries. Test yourself below.

What type of drum is this? Shutterstock Bass Snare

Tom-Tom Floor Tom What is a hi hat? A percussion instrument, typically without a clapper, that features on a drum kit and produces a hollow sound A combination of two cymbals and a pedal, all mounted on a metal stand

A type of cymbal that produces a loud, sharp "crash" A type of cymbal that produces a shimmering, sustaining sound How do you kick the bass drum? With your foot With your knee

With a drumstick With a pedal The single stroke roll is among the most common techniques that drummers use. What is it? A roll that groups together three notes A sticking pattern that alternates between the right and left hands

A stroke played on a drum which is “caught” when it rebounds A rudiment that builds on the drag ruff by adding a 'tap' stroke Which of the following is not a ‘flam’? Single Paradiddle Single Drag Tap

Single Ratamacue Single Stroke Four This is Ginger Baker. Which band did he drum for? PA Images Cream Led Zeppelin

Pink Floyd The Who Are the bongos technically a drum? Shutterstock Yes No How many types of drums are used in an orchestra? 4 5

6 7 When alternating between the low and high parts of a beat (in that order), which comes first? Kick Snare Finally, this is the drummer from Dr Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. What is his name? Monster Creature

Animal Beast Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley awful Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top dog Paws-itively perfect Share your result: Share