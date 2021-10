TOMORROW SEES THE return of HBO drama Succession for its third series.

If you don’t know it, it’s about a super-rich and powerful media family and is said to be based on various real-life examples like the Murdochs.

But how much do you know about these famous dynasties?

Who is NOT a child of actor Martin Sheen? Alamy Stock Photo Emilio Estevez Ramon Estevez

Charlie Sheen Ruth Sheen Collectively, how many annual All Star Awards are there between Kerry football royalty Páidí, Darragh, Tomás and Marc Ó Sé? Wikimedia 5 12

17 30 Staying in The Kingdom, who was elected to the Dáil first? Alamy Stock Photo Danny Healy-Rae Alamy Stock Photo Michael Healy-Rae Fianna Fáil's Brian Lenihan Snr was narrowly defeated in his bid for the presidency, in what year? RollingNews.ie 1997 1990

1983 1976 Members of the Jackson family in the eponymous TV show, what is the name of their father and manager? Wikimedia Joe Marlon

Michael Jermaine On to business, the Weston family has had a huge impact on the Irish retail market, but what country are they most associated with? Rollingnews.ie The US The UK

Canada Australia Royally speaking, which is the longest surviving dynasty in the world? Wikimedia The British Monarchy The Kingdom of Norway

The Ming Dynasty The Imperial House of Japan Their father Bernard was also a Dublin great, but who is the youngest Brogan? Inpho Bernard Jr Paul

Alan A family dynasty famed for tragedy, who was convicted of the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy? Alamy Stock Photo Sirhan Sirhan Abdul Abdul

Samar Samar Duran Duran Which of the Baldwin brothers has a daughter called 'Ireland'? Alamy Stock Photo Billy Baldwin Stephen Baldwin

