Quiz: Can you match the year with the Electric Picnic headliners?

TICKETS FOR ELECTRIC Picnic completely sold yesterday, with music lovers eager to return to Stradbally for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala, the Arctic Monkeys and Megan Thee Stallion are set to headline this September, but how will do you remember the headliners of Electric Picnics past?
