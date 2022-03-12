#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 12 March 2022
Quiz: Can you match the year with the Electric Picnic headliners?

There have been some excellent headliners over the years, but how well do you know them?

By Adam Daly Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 10:00 PM
35 minutes ago 1,994 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5708022

the-xx-headline-the-main-stage-on-day-one-of-the-electric-picnic-festival-in-stradbally-county-laois Source: Alamy Stock Photo

TICKETS FOR ELECTRIC Picnic completely sold yesterday, with music lovers eager to return to Stradbally for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. 

Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala, the Arctic Monkeys and Megan Thee Stallion are set to headline this September, but how will do you remember the headliners of Electric Picnics past?

The XX, A Tribe Called Quest and Duran Duran.
Electric Picnic
2015
2017
Interpol, Arcade Fire, The Chemical Brothers, Pulp and Underworld.
2011
2007
Florence and The Machine, Blur, Sam Smith, Underworld and Grace Jones.
Electric Picnic
2011
2015
Portishead, Outkast, Beck, Foals and The Pet Shop Boys.
Electric Picnic
2014
2013
LCD Soundsystem, Lana Del Rey and Chemical Brothers.
Electric Picnic
2016
2014
Brian Wilson, Flaming Lips, Basement Jaxx, MGMT and Madness.
Electric Picnic
2009
2005
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Kraftwerk, The Flaming Lips, Röyksopp, Mercury Rev and The Human League.
Electric Picnic
2005
2004
Leftfield, Roxy Music, LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack, Public Image Ltd and Imelda May.
Electric Picnic
2010
2007
The Strokes, Florence and the Machine, Hozier, and The 1975.
Electric Picnic
2019
2017
Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D, The Prodigy, Massive Attack and Picture This.
Electric Picnic
2018
2020
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
The Less we Know how you managed this The Better
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Do I Wanna Know how you remembered all that?
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Just Say Yes and move along
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
WAP (Weak Ass Performance)
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Looks like you've been Outnumbered
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

