Quiz: Can you match the year with the Electric Picnic headliners?

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

TICKETS FOR ELECTRIC Picnic completely sold yesterday, with music lovers eager to return to Stradbally for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala, the Arctic Monkeys and Megan Thee Stallion are set to headline this September, but how will do you remember the headliners of Electric Picnics past?

Advertisement

The XX, A Tribe Called Quest and Duran Duran. Electric Picnic 2015 2017 Interpol, Arcade Fire, The Chemical Brothers, Pulp and Underworld. 2011 2007 Florence and The Machine, Blur, Sam Smith, Underworld and Grace Jones. Electric Picnic 2011 2015 Portishead, Outkast, Beck, Foals and The Pet Shop Boys. Electric Picnic 2014 2013 LCD Soundsystem, Lana Del Rey and Chemical Brothers. Electric Picnic 2016 2014 Brian Wilson, Flaming Lips, Basement Jaxx, MGMT and Madness. Electric Picnic 2009 2005 Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Kraftwerk, The Flaming Lips, Röyksopp, Mercury Rev and The Human League. Electric Picnic 2005 2004 Leftfield, Roxy Music, LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack, Public Image Ltd and Imelda May. Electric Picnic 2010 2007 The Strokes, Florence and the Machine, Hozier, and The 1975. Electric Picnic 2019 2017 Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D, The Prodigy, Massive Attack and Picture This. Electric Picnic 2018 2020 Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! The Less we Know how you managed this The Better Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Do I Wanna Know how you remembered all that? Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Just Say Yes and move along Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! WAP (Weak Ass Performance) Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Looks like you've been Outnumbered Share your result: Share