Quiz: How much do you know about European currencies?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THIS WEEKEND SEES the Eurovision come to a close.
Ireland sadly didn’t make it to the end, but at least we showed our face at this annual gathering of European neighbours (and, eh, Australia and Israel).
Visitors to host city Liverpool will be travelling home in the next few days – but not without exchanging their sterling back into euro or their local currency of course.
Actually, speaking of that… let’s see if you know your leu from your lev.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site