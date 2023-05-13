Quiz: How much do you know about European currencies?

THIS WEEKEND SEES the Eurovision come to a close.

Ireland sadly didn’t make it to the end, but at least we showed our face at this annual gathering of European neighbours (and, eh, Australia and Israel).

Visitors to host city Liverpool will be travelling home in the next few days – but not without exchanging their sterling back into euro or their local currency of course.

Actually, speaking of that… let’s see if you know your leu from your lev.

What is the currency of Ireland? Shutterstock Euro Sterling

Lira Pints What is the currency of Spain? Shutterstock Euro Peseta

Escudo Punt What is the currency of Germany? Shutterstock Euro Mark

Reichsmark Currywurst What is the currency of Croatia? Shutterstock Euro Kuna

Ruble Are all the questions going to be like this? What is the currency of France? Shutterstock Euro Franc

Eiffel Please can we move on to other currencies? What is the currency of Finland? Shutterstock Euro Markka What is the currency of Malta? Shutterstock Euro Lira What is the currency of Slovakia? Shutterstock Euro What is the currency of Austria? Shutterstock Euro Right. Enough. Can we please move on to more interesting questions? Shutterstock Yes, fine, okay. No? No we can't. Who is on the reverse of the Bank of England £5 note? Wikimedia Singer Dua Lipa Former Irish taoiseach Enda Kenny

Scottish comedian Limmy Syrian president Bashar al-Assad

Country-western star Garth Brooks Former UK prime minister Winston Churchill On which Irish pence coin did a salmon appear? Shutterstock 2p 5p

10p There was actually a tiny salmon - representing the Salmon of Knowledge - on the edge of every coin. Which 'crown' is used in Czechia? Shutterstock Króna Koruna

Krone Kroon When did the euro become the official currency of eurozone countries? 1999 2003

1993 1423 And when did euro notes and coins enter circulation? Shutterstock 1999 2002

2003 2004 How much would you have expected to pay, on average, for a litre of milk in Poland in 2022? Shutterstock 1.5 złoty 205 złoty

4.35 złoty 1 milk (the national currency of Poland is milk) Both are used, but which is the official currency of Kosovo? Shutterstock Euro (please don't start this again) Serbian dinar Which country uses forint? Shutterstock Turkey Moldova

The United Kingdom Hungary Which country joined the eurozone in 2023? Shutterstock Estonia Croatia

Latvia North Korea Finally, how much did one punt get you in euros? Shutterstock €1 €1.27

