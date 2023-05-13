Advertisement

Shutterstock
# Cash
Quiz: How much do you know about European currencies?
Test your knowledge.
3.6k
1
34 minutes ago

THIS WEEKEND SEES the Eurovision come to a close.

Ireland sadly didn’t make it to the end, but at least we showed our face at this annual gathering of European neighbours (and, eh, Australia and Israel).

Visitors to host city Liverpool will be travelling home in the next few days – but not without exchanging their sterling back into euro or their local currency of course.

Actually, speaking of that… let’s see if you know your leu from your lev.

What is the currency of Ireland?
Shutterstock
Euro
Sterling

Lira
Pints
What is the currency of Spain?
Shutterstock
Euro
Peseta

Escudo
Punt
What is the currency of Germany?
Shutterstock
Euro
Mark

Reichsmark
Currywurst
What is the currency of Croatia?
Shutterstock
Euro
Kuna

Ruble
Are all the questions going to be like this?
What is the currency of France?
Shutterstock
Euro
Franc

Eiffel
Please can we move on to other currencies?
What is the currency of Finland?
Shutterstock
Euro
Markka
What is the currency of Malta?
Shutterstock
Euro
Lira
What is the currency of Slovakia?
Shutterstock
Euro
What is the currency of Austria?
Shutterstock
Euro
Right. Enough. Can we please move on to more interesting questions?
Shutterstock
Yes, fine, okay.
No? No we can't.
Who is on the reverse of the Bank of England £5 note?
Wikimedia
Singer Dua Lipa
Former Irish taoiseach Enda Kenny

Scottish comedian Limmy
Syrian president Bashar al-Assad

Country-western star Garth Brooks
Former UK prime minister Winston Churchill
On which Irish pence coin did a salmon appear?
Shutterstock
2p
5p

10p
There was actually a tiny salmon - representing the Salmon of Knowledge - on the edge of every coin.
Which 'crown' is used in Czechia?
Shutterstock
Króna
Koruna

Krone
Kroon
When did the euro become the official currency of eurozone countries?
1999
2003

1993
1423
And when did euro notes and coins enter circulation?
Shutterstock
1999
2002

2003
2004
How much would you have expected to pay, on average, for a litre of milk in Poland in 2022?
Shutterstock
1.5 złoty
205 złoty

4.35 złoty
1 milk (the national currency of Poland is milk)
Both are used, but which is the official currency of Kosovo?
Shutterstock
Euro (please don't start this again)
Serbian dinar
Which country uses forint?
Shutterstock
Turkey
Moldova

The United Kingdom
Hungary
Which country joined the eurozone in 2023?
Shutterstock
Estonia
Croatia

Latvia
North Korea
Finally, how much did one punt get you in euros?
Shutterstock
€1
€1.27

€0.79
A hundred billion million.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
You are Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank
Share your result:
RollingNews.ie
You scored out of !
You are Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup
Share your result:
RollingNews.ie
You scored out of !
You are Ajai Chopra, former IMF official and architect of Ireland's bailout
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this one cent coin
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're a pile of coppers
Share your result:
RollingNews.ie
You scored out of !
You are former finance minister Charlie McCreevy
Share your result:
RollingNews.ie
You scored out of !
You are former Central Bank of Ireland governor Patrick Honohan
Share your result:

