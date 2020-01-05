This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know Galway?

How much do you know about the 2020 European capital of culture?

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 9:00 PM
24 minutes ago 4,030 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4939498
The main street in Galway.
Image: Shutterstock/Ponderful Pictures
Image: Shutterstock/Ponderful Pictures

Galway will be the 2020 European Capital of Culture, with nearly 2,000 events planned for the year ahead. 

If you’re interested in anything cultural, you’ll probably find yourself in the city or county this year with events taking place across villages, towns and islands. 

Events will be based around the four fire seasons of Ireland’s ancient Celtic calendar Imbloc, Bealtaine, Lughnasa and Samhain, so expect there to be plenty to do and see over the coming months. 

But before the celebrations begin, how well do you know Galway? 

 

First off, an easy question - what is the name of the main square in Galway city?
Shutterstock
Time Square
Eyre Square

Éire Square
St Stephen's Square
Which of these islands off the coast of Galway is the largest?
Shutterstock
Inis Mór
Inis Meain

Inis Oirr
Inishbofin
Which well-known Irish band come from Tuam?
Shutterstock
The Pogues
The Saw Doctors

The Wolfe Tones
The Strypes
Name the river that runs through Galway
Shutterstock
Moy
Foyle

Slaney
Corrib
Which Galway park helped inspire one of the most famous poems by WB Yeats?
Shutterstock
Coole Park
Coombe Park

Lady Gregory Park
Gort Park
Who wrote the original 'Galway Girl' song? (We don't mean the Ed Sheeran song)
Jan Knoff/DPA/PA Image
Nathan Carter
Steve Earle

Sharon Shannon
John Denver
Which constituency did Michael D Higgins represent in Galway as a TD?
Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images
Roscommon–Galway
Galway West

Galway East
Galway Central
Which actor had his ashes scattered in Connemara?
Shutterstock
Peter O'Toole
Cary Grant

Gregory Peck
Arthur Shields
In 2018, a pardon was given to the man wrongfully convicted and hanged for the Maamtrasna Murders. What was his name?
Michael Joyce
Myles Joyce

Sean Patrick
Myles Bodkin
Galway native Alice Perry is famous because....
Shutterstock
She was decorated for fighting against Franco in the Spanish Civil War
She was the first female engineering graduate in Europe

She worked on Nasa's moon landing mission
She was the first female winner of the Pulitzer Prize
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A good effort
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

