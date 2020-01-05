Quiz: How well do you know Galway?

The main street in Galway.

The main street in Galway.

Galway will be the 2020 European Capital of Culture, with nearly 2,000 events planned for the year ahead.

If you’re interested in anything cultural, you’ll probably find yourself in the city or county this year with events taking place across villages, towns and islands.

Events will be based around the four fire seasons of Ireland’s ancient Celtic calendar Imbloc, Bealtaine, Lughnasa and Samhain, so expect there to be plenty to do and see over the coming months.

But before the celebrations begin, how well do you know Galway?