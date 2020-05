TODAY MARKS 100 days since the 8 February general election.

We’ve had no new government formed in that time and with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the interim it feels like a long time ago.

So how much do you remember about the election results and 160 TDs elected?

Which party won the most votes in the general election? RollingNews.ie Fine Gael Fianna Fáil

Sinn Féin The Green Party What percentage of the first preference vote did Fine Gael win? Rollingnews.ie 18.2% 20.9%

22.2% 24.5% Only one of these four outgoing TDs kept their seat, which one? RollingNews.ie Timmy Dooley (Fianna Fáil) Rollingnews.ie Mary Mitchell O’Connor (Fine Gael)

Rollingnews.ie Malcolm Byrne (Fianna Fáil) Rollingnews.ie Joan Collins (Independents4Change) The Green Party won 12 seats, which of these four TDs is NOT from the Greens? RollingNews.ie Brian Leddin Patrick Costello

Jennifer Whitmore Malcolm Noonan The Social Democrats won six seats, where was their new deputy Holly Cairns elected? RollingNews.ie Cork South-West Cork East

Galway West Galway East Who was the youngest person elected? Rollingnews.ie Ossian Smyth (Green) Gary Gannon (SocDems)

Claire Kerrane (Sinn Féin) James O’Connor (Fianna Fáil) What unwanted record(s) did Leo Varadkar set in Dublin West? RollingNews.ie He became the first sitting Taoiseach to get under 10,000 votes He became the first sitting Taoiseach not to top the poll

He became the first sitting Taoiseach not to bring in a running mate All three Sinn Féin candidates had nine of the top 10 poll-toppers in the country, but who had the biggest win with 21,344 votes? RollingNews.ie Denise Mitchell (Dublin Bay North) David Cullinane (Waterford)

Aengus Ó Snodaigh (Dublin South-Central) Pearse Doherty (Donegal) How many women were elected to the Dáil this time out, just one more than in 2016? RollingNews.ie 25 36

47 52 Duncan Smith is Labour's only first-time TD, in what constituency was he elected? RollingNews.ie Louth Kildare South

Duncan Smith is Labour's only first-time TD, in what constituency was he elected? RollingNews.ie Louth Kildare South