Quiz: How much do you know about the Glastonbury Festival?

Where does Glastonbury take place? PA Image Rowdy Farm Worthy Farm

Swarthy Farm Dusky Farm

Which English county is it in? PA Images Cumbria Middlesex

Norfolk Somerset

Who was NOT scheduled to be one of the headliners of the now cancelled 2020 edition? PA Image Kendrick Lamar Taylor Swift

Adele Paul McCartney

U2 were forced to pull out in 2010 due to Bono experiencing a back injury. Instead, who did The Edge join on stage to play Where The Streets Have No Name? PA Images Muse The Arctic Monkeys

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Kings of Leon

Thankfully, U2 returned to headline the festival 12 months later in 2011. Who else headlined the festival that year? PA Images The Cure Ed Sheeran

Beyonce Jay-Z

Who has played Glastonbury the most number of times? PA Images Paul McCartney Van Morrison

The Who The Rolling Stones

'Corbynmania' reached Glastonbury in 2017 when the Labour leader spoke on the Pyramid Stage, what band did he introduce? PA Images Wu-Tang Clan Public Enemy

Run The Jewels N.W.A

The 'Legends Slot' has become a much-loved annual event on the Pyramid Stage. When does the slot happen? PA Images Friday night Friday afternoon

Saturday afternoon Sunday afternoon

The Stone Roses dropped out at the last minute on the 25th anniversary festival in 1995, who stepped into their headline slot? PA Images Radiohead David Bowie

Pulp The Smashing Pumpkins