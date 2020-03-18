This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How much do you know about the Glastonbury Festival?

From headliners to headbangers.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 7:45 PM
7 minutes ago 571 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5050046

UNSURPRISINGLY, THE GLASTONBURY music festival was cancelled earlier today as a result of Covid-19

It was a to be a particularly significant event to celebrate the festival’s 50th anniversary, so how much do you remember some past events?

Where does Glastonbury take place?
PA Image
Rowdy Farm
Worthy Farm

Swarthy Farm
Dusky Farm
Which English county is it in?
PA Images
Cumbria
Middlesex

Norfolk
Somerset
Who was NOT scheduled to be one of the headliners of the now cancelled 2020 edition?
PA Image
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift

Adele
Paul McCartney
U2 were forced to pull out in 2010 due to Bono experiencing a back injury. Instead, who did The Edge join on stage to play Where The Streets Have No Name?
PA Images
Muse
The Arctic Monkeys

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Kings of Leon
Thankfully, U2 returned to headline the festival 12 months later in 2011. Who else headlined the festival that year?
PA Images
The Cure
Ed Sheeran

Beyonce
Jay-Z
Who has played Glastonbury the most number of times?
PA Images
Paul McCartney
Van Morrison

The Who
The Rolling Stones
'Corbynmania' reached Glastonbury in 2017 when the Labour leader spoke on the Pyramid Stage, what band did he introduce?
PA Images
Wu-Tang Clan
Public Enemy

Run The Jewels
N.W.A
The 'Legends Slot' has become a much-loved annual event on the Pyramid Stage. When does the slot happen?
PA Images
Friday night
Friday afternoon

Saturday afternoon
Sunday afternoon
The Stone Roses dropped out at the last minute on the 25th anniversary festival in 1995, who stepped into their headline slot?
PA Images
Radiohead
David Bowie

Pulp
The Smashing Pumpkins
Which of these Irish artists has NOT headlined the festival?
PA Images
Sinead O'Connor
Ash

Snow Patrol
Christy Moore
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A trip to the festival required.
Share your result:

