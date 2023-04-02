Advertisement

Sunday 2 April 2023
# easter
Quiz: How much do you know about Holy Week?
It begins today.
6.0k
9
53 minutes ago

TODAY BEGINS HOLY Week, the most holy week in the Christian calendar. 

The week builds up to the Easter Sunday and the Christian belief in the resurrection of Jesus.

Whether you’re a believer or not, you may be aware of the traditions and stories related to the week, so how much can you remember?

Today (a week before Easter Sunday), is referred to as what?
Alamy
Easter Sunday
Palm Sunday

Whit Sunday
Pentecost Sunday
According to the Gospels, what does today traditionally remember?
Alamy
Jesus informing his disciples about his impending death.
Jesus calms a storm.

Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.
Jesus' final meeting with his mother.
Monday of Holy Week is generally marked as the day what happened?
Alamy
Jesus cleared the Temple of merchants
Jesus was betrayed by Judas Iscariot

Jesus’ trial before Pontius Pilate
The Last Supper
Also on Monday, Jesus is said to have cursed what kind of tree?
Alamy
Cypress tree
Olive tree

Palm tree
Fig tree
What is the name of the religious service traditionally held on Holy Wednesday?
Alamy
Meskel
Walpurgis

Tenebrae
Timkat
The Thursday of Holy Week is referred to as what?
Alamy
Triduum Thursday
Maundy Thursday

Ambrosian Thursday
Ascension Thursday
The Last Supper, held the night before Jesus' crucifixion, is more correctly known as what?
Alamy
The Final Meal
God's Breaking of the Bread

The Lord's Supper
Jesus' Last Meal
According to scripture, what did Judas Iscariot do on Good Friday?
Alamy
He betrayed Jesus
He hanged himself

He fled Jerusalem
He drove a sword into Jesus' side
How many times does Jesus fall while carrying his cross, according to the Stations of the Cross?
Alamy
Once
Twice

Three times
Four times
On Easter Sunday, who does scripture say was the first person to see Jesus after the Resurrection?
Alamy
Mary, mother of Jesus
Joanna, wife of Chuza

Susanna, one of his disciples
Mary Magdalene
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of religion class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Someone listens in Mass!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
Good going!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about got there!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
Say your prayers!
Share your result:

