DUBLIN HAS BEEN on the mind of the nation this week as the county enters into weeks of tighter Covid-19 restrictions.

Let’s take a step back from all of that and assess how much you know about Ireland’s capital in this evening’s quiz.

Let's start off with an easy one... How tall is the spire? Rollingnews.ie 135 metres 120 metres

200 metres 90 metres How many Dublin postcodes are there? Shutterstock 12 26

22 24 What was the site believed to be Dublin called on Ptolemy's map of Ireland from 140AD? Rollingnews.ie Dublinia Eblana

Dubh linn Fortstown Where was the exact time taken for Dublin Mean Time? Shutterstock Phoenix Park Trinity College Dublin

Met Éireann Headquarters Dunsink Observatory What type of deer are in the Phoenix Park? Rollingnews.ie Fallow deer Roe deer

Reindeer Sika deer Which river runs under Dublin Castle? Shutterstock The Dodder The Liffey

The Poddle The Coddle What was stolen from St Michan's Church last year? Rollingnews.ie A chalice An ancient jewel

A coffin An 800-year-old skull How many times has the Luke Kelly statue on Guild Street been vandalised? Rollingnews.ie 6 7

8 10 Griffith Avenue is the longest tree-lined purely residential avenue in where? Rollingnews.ie Dublin Ireland

Europe The world Where would you find the other O’Connell bridge? (Not the one you're thinking of) Church Street St Stephen’s Green

Capel Street Cabra Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Well done! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat Fair play Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic You did your best Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? At least you tried Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtle-y Awful Not your best Share your result: Share