Sunday 21 May 2023
Shutterstock Padlocks on a bridge in Cologne, Germany
# Quiz
QUIZ: How much do you know about locks?
Do you have the key to a perfect score?
3.5k
5
30 minutes ago

THE TÁNAISTE SAID this week that Irish neutrality is not a “lucky charm” to protect Ireland and that its ‘Triple Lock’ system might be reviewed this year. 

This development got us thinking: How well do we know our locks?

Now you can unlock your general knowledge in this fun quiz with a twist.

In which city did “locks of love” cause a footbridge to partially collapse?
Shutterstock
Berlin
London

Paris
Dublin
Comedian Sean Lock was a team captain on which show, presented by Jimmy Carr?
Shutterstock
8 Out of 10 Cats
9 Out of 10 Cats

All of the cats
No cats
Which of these is not required for the major deployment of Irish troops overseas?
Shutterstock
The approval of the Dáil
The written consent of the President

A UN resolution
The approval of the Government
Take a look at this lock of hair - who does it belong to?
Alamy
Enda Kenny
Marty Whelan

Donald Trump
Brad Pitt
What is the largest lough in Ireland?
Shutterstock
Lough Corrib
Lough Derg

Lough Erne
Lough Feeagh
Which of these quotes was first said by English philosopher John Locke?
Shutterstock
“Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.”
“Nothing was made by God for man to spoil or destroy.”

“Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is the probable reason why so few engage in it.”
"Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get."
What is a common nickname for the Loch Ness Monster?
Shutterstock
Bessie
Nessie

Neasa
NASA
What fish is used in Lox?
Shutterstock
Salmon
Trout

Mackerel
Nemo
In his 2012 hit, Bruno Mars sang that he was locked out of where?
Shutterstock
Hell
Purgatory

Heaven
His car
What is the passcode (or lock) on your phone?
Shutterstock
2434
1111

1234
5678

2998
I'm not telling you
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Locksmith
You are an expert on all things lock-related!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Locket lover
Your passion for all things lock-related is evident.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Locked!
You must be drunk when you couldn't even get four right.
Share your result:

