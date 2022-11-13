Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 14°C Sunday 13 November 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about the Moon?

Nasa has again rescheduled its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon.

1 hour ago 9,144 Views 6 Comments

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Nasa again rescheduled its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon as Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the east coast of Florida.

A launch attempt, which had been scheduled for tomorrow, 14 November, will now take place on 16 November, Jim Free, a senior official at the US space agency, said on Twitter.

It is the third delay of the highly-anticipated launch in as many months.

So, ahead of the rescheduled launch, why not test your knowledge of the Moon.

Let’s go…

Firstly, what is the Moon?
vovan/Shutterstock
A mini version of the Earth
An astronomical body that orbits the Earth

A giant asteroid that orbits the Earth
We don't know exactly
How far away is the Moon from Earth?
24K-Production/Shutterstock
452,000km
289,000km

521,000km
384,400km
How often does the Moon orbit the Earth?
Elena11/Shutterstock
Every 27 days
Every 28 days

Every 30 days
Every 31 days
Earth only has one moon but some planets have more than this, while others have none. Compared to the other moons in our solar system, what size is Earth's?
Vadim Sadovski/Shutterstock
Largest
Third largest

Fifth largest
Tenth largest
What temperature does the Moon reach when in full sunlight?
VladisChern/Shutterstock
101 degrees Celsius
88 degrees Celsius

192 degrees Celsius
127 degrees Celsius
Going back a bit, who was the first person to use a telescope aimed at the sky (in 1609) and later make the first maps of the Moon?
Ground Picture/Shutterstock
Nikola Tesla
Thomas Harriot

Galileo Galilei
Thomas Edison
Neil Armstrong was first and Buzz Aldrin was second, but who was the third person to walk on the Moon?
Oleg_Yakovlev/Shutterstock
Charles P Conrad
Alan B Shepard Jr

James B Irwin
Harrison H Schmitt
What is a supermoon?
Alamy Stock Photo
When an asteroid field appears behind the Moon, appearing to give it a cape.
The Moon when the Sun is shining on it.

When the Moon is 50% brighter than normal.
When a full Moon is at its closest point to Earth.
Where is the rock carving Orthostat 47, one of the earliest-discovered possible human depictions of the Moon?
TuiPhotoEngineer/Shutterstock
Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England
The Pyramid of Khufu, Egypt

Knowth, Ireland
The Great Cavern in Machu Picchu
And finally... How many nations have ratified the 1979 Moon Agreement - a pledge to restrict the exploitation of the Moon's resources by any one nation?
mizar_21984/Shutterstock
All nations have signed it
18

97
164
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

