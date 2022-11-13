Quiz: How much do you know about the Moon?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Nasa again rescheduled its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon as Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the east coast of Florida.

A launch attempt, which had been scheduled for tomorrow, 14 November, will now take place on 16 November, Jim Free, a senior official at the US space agency, said on Twitter.

It is the third delay of the highly-anticipated launch in as many months.

So, ahead of the rescheduled launch, why not test your knowledge of the Moon.

Let’s go…

Firstly, what is the Moon? vovan/Shutterstock A mini version of the Earth An astronomical body that orbits the Earth

A giant asteroid that orbits the Earth We don't know exactly How far away is the Moon from Earth? 24K-Production/Shutterstock 452,000km 289,000km

521,000km 384,400km How often does the Moon orbit the Earth? Elena11/Shutterstock Every 27 days Every 28 days

Every 30 days Every 31 days Earth only has one moon but some planets have more than this, while others have none. Compared to the other moons in our solar system, what size is Earth's? Vadim Sadovski/Shutterstock Largest Third largest

Fifth largest Tenth largest What temperature does the Moon reach when in full sunlight? VladisChern/Shutterstock 101 degrees Celsius 88 degrees Celsius

192 degrees Celsius 127 degrees Celsius Going back a bit, who was the first person to use a telescope aimed at the sky (in 1609) and later make the first maps of the Moon? Ground Picture/Shutterstock Nikola Tesla Thomas Harriot

Galileo Galilei Thomas Edison Neil Armstrong was first and Buzz Aldrin was second, but who was the third person to walk on the Moon? Oleg_Yakovlev/Shutterstock Charles P Conrad Alan B Shepard Jr

James B Irwin Harrison H Schmitt What is a supermoon? Alamy Stock Photo When an asteroid field appears behind the Moon, appearing to give it a cape. The Moon when the Sun is shining on it.

When the Moon is 50% brighter than normal. When a full Moon is at its closest point to Earth. Where is the rock carving Orthostat 47, one of the earliest-discovered possible human depictions of the Moon? TuiPhotoEngineer/Shutterstock Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England The Pyramid of Khufu, Egypt

Knowth, Ireland The Great Cavern in Machu Picchu And finally... How many nations have ratified the 1979 Moon Agreement - a pledge to restrict the exploitation of the Moon's resources by any one nation? mizar_21984/Shutterstock All nations have signed it 18

