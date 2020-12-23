Quiz: How well do you know your Christmas carols?

DING DONG HERE’S a merry quiz…

We all have our festive favourite when it comes to Christmas carols. Though carolling may be curtailed this year, there’s nothing stopping us singing a chorus of Good King Wenceslaus or O Holy Night as the 25th approaches.

Yet how well do you know your festive anthems? Let’s test your knowledge.

From O Holy Night: "Led by the light... ...of angels sweetly pining" ...of Christ, I'm tired of kneeling"

...of Shepherds gently quaking" ...of faith serenely beaming" "Hither page, and stand by me... ...if thou know it, tell it" ...if thou know'st it, telling"

...if thou know that peasant" ...when we see him thither" "Gaudete, gaudete! Christus est natus... ...ex-Maria, virgine, gaudete! ...ex Maria, virgine, Benedicat Domino!

...ex Maria, virgine, gaudete! ...excellent quiz so far! "Joy to the world, the Lord has come... ...let earth receive her kin" ...let earth receive its King"

...let earth receive her King" ...let earth receive its gifts" "Hark! the herald angels sing... ...glory to your new-born kin!" ...glory to the new-born King!

...Christ is born in Bethlehem!" ...Hark! Hark! Hark!" "Deck the halls with boughs of holly... ...fa la la la la, la la la la la... ...fa la la la la, la la la la..."

...fa la fa la la, la la la la..." ...fa la la la la, la la la la la la la la la la la la la..." "Ding dong merrily on high... ...let steeple bells be swungen" ...your eve'time song, ye singers"

...in heaven the bells are ringing" ...I drank too much altar wine" From Little Drummer Boy - "Come, they told me... ...pa rum pum pum plum" ...more rum, rum rum rum"

...stop banging that drum" ...pa rum pum pum pum" "The First Noel, the angels did say... "what? to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay" "was to certain poor shepherds in fields where they play"

"Although it's been said many times, many ways... Merry Christmas to you!" Answer all the questions to see your result!