Quiz: How well do you know your Christmas carols?

DING DONG HERE’S a merry quiz…
We all have our festive favourite when it comes to Christmas carols. Though carolling may be curtailed this year, there’s nothing stopping us singing a chorus of Good King Wenceslaus or O Holy Night as the 25th approaches.
Yet how well do you know your festive anthems? Let’s test your knowledge.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS