European election candidate Ben Gilroy garnered a lot of attention for his campaign video which featured him smashing through plaster walls with a hurley. What did Gilroy NOT promise to get rid of if elected? Ben Gilroy RTÉ State corruption

Cyclists Constitution violations

Staying on the campaign trail. MEP for Midlands Northwest Maria Walsh ran a 90s nostalgia style online video, facing some criticism for it. What did Walsh say she remembered from the 90s? Maria Walsh/Twitter Pay phones Preparations for Y2K

Fruit Salads The election of John Bruton as Taoiseach.

What is the age of Ireland's oldest councillor Ian McGarvey? He retained his seat on Donegal County Council last weekend. 91 89

82 86

How many members of the Healy-Rae family were elected to Kerry County Council? JackieHealyRae/Twitter 3 8

5 1

Which newly elected Dublin MEP jokingly said this to reporters in the RDS: “We’ve seen a big swing over the weekend – well, we’ve seen many swings over the weekend, and swings can be dangerous things…”? Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Ciarán Cuffe Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Clare Daly

Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images Barry Andrews Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images France Fitzgerald

Independent Cllr Mannix Flynn compared what political group and its supporters to the “Taliban or Isis” for their behaviour in the RDS? Nicky Ryan/Twitter Fianna Fáil Fine Gael

People Before Profit Sinn Féin

In the case of the European elections and divorce referendum, how much did the ballot papers cost the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government? Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie €350,000 €500,000

€250,000 €800,000

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy was swarmed when he arrived at RDS last weekend, but by who? Tom Honan/PA Wire/PA Images Fans Protestors

Bees His roommates

Which electorate voted to have a directly-elected mayor in its city? PA Images Waterford Limerick

Dublin Cork