Quiz: How well do you know Ireland's national parks?

JUST OVER A week, ago, a large fire burned through a section of Killarney National Park.

Thousands of acres of the national park were engulfed in flames on Saturday, 24 April, prompting a massive fire fighting operation involving Kerry Fire Service, park and council staff, gardaí, Civil Defence and the Air Corps.

Thankfully, the fires were brought under control by last Monday.

Killarney is just one of numerous national parks located around Ireland. How well do you know them?

Let’s test your knowledge.

