#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 3 May 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: How well do you know Ireland's national parks?

Test your knowledge.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 3 May 2021, 10:00 PM
13 minutes ago 2,498 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5421249

JUST OVER A week, ago, a large fire burned through a section of Killarney National Park. 

Thousands of acres of the national park were engulfed in flames on Saturday, 24 April, prompting a massive fire fighting operation involving Kerry Fire Service, park and council staff, gardaí, Civil Defence and the Air Corps.

Thankfully, the fires were brought under control by last Monday. 

Killarney is just one of numerous national parks located around Ireland. How well do you know them? 

Let’s test your knowledge. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

How many national parks in Ireland?
Tiramisu Studio/Shutterstock
4
11

6
14
Which national park would you find this structure in?
Mick Harper/Shutterstock
Ballycroy National Park
Wicklow Mountains National Park

Burren National Park
Connemara National Park
The Burren is Ireland’s smallest national park. What size is it?
gabriel12/Shutterstock
15 sq km
76 sq km

31 sq km
116 sq km
What national park can the Diamond Hill be found in?
LOUIS-MICHEL DESERT/Shutterstock
Glenveagh National Park
Killarney National Park

Connemara National Park
Ballycroy National Park
Part of Errigal Mountain is in Glenveagh National Park. True or false?
alexilena/Shutterstock
True
False
Which national park would you find the Muckross House and Gardens in?
Jan Miko/Shutterstock
Burren National Park
Connemara National Park

Glenveagh National Park
Killarney National Park
Which national park is Ireland's oldest?
soohyun kim/Shutterstock
Wicklow Mountains National Park
Connemara National Park

Killarney National Park
Ballycroy National Park
Glenveagh is a recognised special protection area for what bird?
Gerry McNally/Shutterstock
Red Grouse
Golden Eagle

Kittiwake
Hen Harrier
Carrantuohil, in the Macgillycuddy Reeks, is the highest mountain in Ireland. How tall is it?
luca_photo/Shutterstock
1,039m
1,584m

2,243m
1,003m
And finally... Which Irish president presented six Connemara ponies to the Connemara National Park?
Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH/Shutterstock
Michael D Higgins
Erskine Childers

Mary Robinson
Patrick Hillery
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie