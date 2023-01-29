Quiz: How much do you know about the Irish language?

AN CAILIN CIUIN this week became the first-ever film in the Irish language to be nominated for an Oscar.

The film, which is an adaptation of Claire Keegan’s novella Foster, has been met with critical acclaim at home and abroad.

Advertisement

Irish speakers have heralded the nomination as a landmark moment for the language in modern Ireland.

So, how much do you know about An Ghaeilge? (And no, we won’t be testing your grammar)

Which of these counties does NOT have a Gaeltacht area? Cork Meath

Waterford Kilkenny TG4, the national Irish-language broadcaster, was founded in 1996, but what was its original name? 2RN TV3

Teilifís na Gaeilge (TnaG) Scáileán How many irregular verbs are there in Irish? 100 11

9 2 TG4 has had some bizarre dating shows over the years. In Pioc do Ride, contestants choose one of three dates based on the contents of what? Their bedrooms Their diaries

Their gym bags Their cars Irish was widely spoken in a province of Canada until the early 20th century, thanks to an influx of Irish immigrants. Which province? Newfoundland Quebec

Ontario Nova Scotia The Irish version of the Constitution takes precedence if there is a conflict between the English and Irish versions of the text. In 2015, which of these was almost made illegal due to a discrepancy between the two? Ketamine Murder

Heterosexual marriage Selling alcohol before 10:30am True or false? There are 42 times as many Irish learners on Duolingo as there are native Irish speakers True False Which of these English words is derived from Irish? Smithereens Brogues

Car All of the above Who is this? Peig Sayers Aifric de Spáinn

Caitlín Maude Ailbhe Ó Monacháin The Irish-language film Arracht is set during which historical event? The Famine The 1916 Rising

The Laois-Offaly plantation The Battle of Clontarf Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Ó mo dhia! You need to read a leabhar or two Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Asal Better luck next time! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Cat cliste You're a clever cat! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Maith an mhadra You're go hiontach! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Intern TG4 The folks in Raidió na Gaeltachta have nothing on you Share your result: Share