Quiz: How much do you know about the Irish language?

AN CAILIN CIUIN this week became the first-ever film in the Irish language to be nominated for an Oscar.
The film, which is an adaptation of Claire Keegan’s novella Foster, has been met with critical acclaim at home and abroad.
Irish speakers have heralded the nomination as a landmark moment for the language in modern Ireland.
So, how much do you know about An Ghaeilge? (And no, we won’t be testing your grammar)
