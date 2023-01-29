Advertisement

Catherine Clinch in An Cailín Ciúin
# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about the Irish language?
An Cailín Ciúin is the first-ever film in Irish to be nominated for an Oscar.
6.4k
2
50 minutes ago

AN CAILIN CIUIN this week became the first-ever film in the Irish language to be nominated for an Oscar.

The film, which is an adaptation of Claire Keegan’s novella Foster, has been met with critical acclaim at home and abroad.

Irish speakers have heralded the nomination as a landmark moment for the language in modern Ireland.

So, how much do you know about An Ghaeilge? (And no, we won’t be testing your grammar)

Which of these counties does NOT have a Gaeltacht area?
Cork
Meath

Waterford
Kilkenny
TG4, the national Irish-language broadcaster, was founded in 1996, but what was its original name?
2RN
TV3

Teilifís na Gaeilge (TnaG)
Scáileán
How many irregular verbs are there in Irish?
100
11

9
2
TG4 has had some bizarre dating shows over the years. In Pioc do Ride, contestants choose one of three dates based on the contents of what?
Their bedrooms
Their diaries

Their gym bags
Their cars
Irish was widely spoken in a province of Canada until the early 20th century, thanks to an influx of Irish immigrants. Which province?
Newfoundland
Quebec

Ontario
Nova Scotia
The Irish version of the Constitution takes precedence if there is a conflict between the English and Irish versions of the text. In 2015, which of these was almost made illegal due to a discrepancy between the two?
Ketamine
Murder

Heterosexual marriage
Selling alcohol before 10:30am
True or false? There are 42 times as many Irish learners on Duolingo as there are native Irish speakers
True
False
Which of these English words is derived from Irish?
Smithereens
Brogues

Car
All of the above
Who is this?
Peig Sayers
Aifric de Spáinn

Caitlín Maude
Ailbhe Ó Monacháin
The Irish-language film Arracht is set during which historical event?
The Famine
The 1916 Rising

The Laois-Offaly plantation
The Battle of Clontarf
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Ó mo dhia!
You need to read a leabhar or two
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Asal
Better luck next time!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Cat cliste
You're a clever cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Maith an mhadra
You're go hiontach!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Intern TG4
The folks in Raidió na Gaeltachta have nothing on you
Share your result:

