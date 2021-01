From Joe Biden's this week: "It requires the most elusive things of all things in a democracy: __________" PA Images Peace Strength

Togetherness Unity

What about this from Donald Trump? "When America is united, America is totally __________" Unbeatable Unstoppable

Great Powerful

What about this when Barack Obama was sworn in for his first term? "With old friends and former foes, we'll work tirelessly to lessen the nuclear threat, and roll back the spectre of __________" A warming planet Growing inequality

World hunger Global terrorism

What about this from George W Bush's second inauguration? "We have confidence because freedom is the permanent hope of mankind, the hunger in dark places, the __________" Hope that brings light Liberty we grant

Sugar in our cup of coffee Longing of the soul

In 1993, Bill Clinton gave his inaugural address. Finish this: "But our greatest strength is the power of our __________" Freedom Ideas

Ideals Souls

What about this from Ronald Reagan in 1981? "Now, so there will be no misunderstanding, it is not my intention to do away with __________" Government Taxes

Politics Freedom

Richard Nixon, in his first inaugural address said: "In these difficult years, America has suffered from __________" War with Vietnam A struggle for its soul

A fever of words Infighting and strife

Okay. One of these is what John F Kennedy actually said at his inauguration. Which one is it? Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country Ask not what you can do for your country - ask what your country can do for you

What about Franklin D Roosevelt in 1933? "More important, a host of unemployed citizens face the grim problem of ________" No work Rent

Lacking hope Existence