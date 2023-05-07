Advertisement

# Test Yourself
QUIZ: How much do you know about Kings?
You’ve heard enough about them this week, but give us a chance.
7.7k
3
1 hour ago

YOU’D BE SURPRISED the amount of things in our day-to-day lives named after kings.

It’s alright to have a bit of royal family fatigue this week with the amount of unsolicited information floating about concerning the UK’s next monarch.

Fear not, as there are plenty of other, more interesting kings to be quizzed about.

Tonight we’re asking you: how much do you know about these kings?

What breed of dog has a variety named after the 17th century King Charles II of England?
Bulldog
Corgi

Dachshund
Spaniel
Where did King Crisps first start making crisps?
Buckingham Palace
Dublin's Parnell Street

Ashbourne, Co Meath
Limerick
What is the name of the main character from the animated sitcom King of the Hill?
Walter White
Kyle King

Hank Hill
Peter Parker
Which rap artist sampled progressive rock band King Crimson's song '21st Century Schizoid Man' for his song 'Power'?
Kanye West
Method Man

Tupac
MF Doom
Who directed the 2005 film King Kong?
Stephen Spielberg
Peter Jackson

James Cameron
Quentin Tarantino
In a standard deck of cards, which king is sideways with only one eye visible on each head?
The King of Diamonds
The King of Spades

The King of Clubs
The King of Queens
Who does Forest Whitaker play in The Last King of Scotland?
Robert Mugabe
Thomas Sankara

Patrice Lumumba
Idi Amin
Speaking of Scotland, what was the name of the king Macbeth murdered in the titular Shakespeare play?
Dougal
Malcolm

Duncan
Craig
Which rapper released the song King Kunta in 2015?
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar

King Krule
Ja Rule
Where was chess, the game of kings, believed to have been invented?
China
Greece

Babylonia
Libya
You scored out of !
What's a King to a God?
You know your stuff about all things regal
You scored out of !
King Wrong
Not bad, have a crisp.
You scored out of !
Reign of Error
Of with your head
