Saturday 20 August 2022
Quiz: In which city would you find these landmarks?

Test your knowledge.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 11,863 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5844364

FROM PARIS TO Perth, there are a variety of iconic landmarks to be seen in any city across the world.

Some are well-known, others you might be surprised to find. Let’s test your knowledge of where you would find these landmarks around the globe. 

Let's start out with an easy one... where would you find this tower?
Shutterstock
Moscow
Helsinki

Paris
Dublin
Heading further away from Ireland, in which South American city would you find this statue?
Shutterstock
Buenos Aires
Rio de Janeiro

Santiago
Lima
What about this tower?
Shutterstock
Shanghai
Dubrovnik

Rome
Berlin
Heading further away again, where would you find this?
Shutterstock
Beijing
Tokyo

Hanoi
Ho Chi Minh City
And this gate?
Shutterstock
Kathmandu
Islamabad

New Delhi
Dhaka
Back in Europe, where would you find this statue?
Shutterstock
London
Copenhagen

Stockholm
Madrid
And now another tower. Where would you find this one?
Shutterstock
Toronto
New York City

Los Angeles
Vancouver
What about this bridge?
Shutterstock
Canberra
Sydney

Perth
Melbourne
Where would you come across this?
Shutterstock
Harare
Abuja

Nairobi
Cairo
And finally... in which city would you spot this?
Shutterstock
Paris
Barcelona

Dublin
Zurich
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Woof! Well done.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
You did it!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Share your result:

 

