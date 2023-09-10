Advertisement

Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo The League of Nations council chambers
# Quiz
How much do you know about the League of Nations?
It’s very important that you score highly on this one in particular
4.9k
8
1 hour ago

This years marks the 100th anniversary of Ireland – then Saorstát Éireann – joining the League of Nations, the precursor to the United Nations.

Generally viewed as a failure, the League is best known for doing very little and being ignored. Which makes it the perfect topic for a classic, niche The Journal weekend quiz.

So: how much do you reckon you know about the League of Nations?

The carnage of the First World War was the impetus for the League's formation. But what year was it actually founded?
Archive Collection / Alamy Stock Photo
1919
1923

1920
1918
While the League did initially draw a lot of support in its early stages, its foundation is largely credited to the efforts of one man. Who was it?
GL Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Jan Smuts, Prime Minister of South Africa
Lloyd George, Prime Minister of the UK

Woodrow Wilson, President of the USA
Vladimir Lenin, Chairman of the Council of People's Commissars, USSR
The United States was one of the main Entente powers after the First World War to push for the League's formation. What year did they actually join?
1920
1924

They never joined
1941
In 1919, the first Dáil sent a delegation to the Paris Peace Conference to seek recognition of Ireland as an independent nation, after US President Woodrow Wilson spoke on the rights of small nations to self-determination. Who led that delegation?
Éamon De Valera
Eoin Mac Neil

Seán T. O'Kelly
W. T. Cosgrave
After its foundation, where was the League based?
colaimages / Alamy Stock Photo
New York
Paris

London
Geneva
As the Paris Peace Conference and discussions around the formation of the League continued, what future revolutionary was present in Paris, and became greatly inspired by the commitment to national self-determination espoused by Wilson?
Nelson Mandela
Ho Chi Minh

Mao Tse Tsung
Kim Jong Il
Which one of these people was NOT part of Ireland's first delegation to the League of Nations?
The National Archives
Arthur Griffith
W. T. Cosgrave

Eoin Mac Neil
Desmond Fitzgerald
The League is known as an organisation with much more bark than bite. But what actual power did it have to condemn members for aggression?
It could send peacekeepers and set up demilitarised zones
It could send a harshly worded condemnation

It could issue financial sanctions and embargoes on arms
It could declare war against any nation that attacked a member state
The League's aims were eventually taken up by the United Nations after the Second World War. But when was the League actually dissolved?
Radharc Images / Alamy Stock Photo
1933
1937

1939
1946
Discussions for the replacement of the League with the United Nations were held over a number of years. Where was the decision to establish the UN actually taken?
Classic Image / Alamy Stock Photo
Tehran, Iran
New York, USA

Potsdam, Germany
London, UK
