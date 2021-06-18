Quiz: How well do you know the map of Europe?

THE GROUP STAGES of Euro 2020 have left this writer repeatedly consulting the map to check if the countries squaring off on the pitch share a land border.

A certain foul-tempered footballer incurring a suspension for referring to the historical baggage between Balkan nations has also brought the importance of geography to the fore.

With all that in mind, what better time to test your knowledge of the map of Europe.

An easy one to warm up, what's this country? Creative Commons Spain Croatia

France Belgium Another handy one for ya. This is? Wikimedia Commons Ireland Spain

Turkey Portugal Getting trickier now. What's the country in red? Wikimedia Commons Albania Greece

Croatia Bulgaria This is? Wikimedia Commons Poland Germany

Austria Finland Its neighbour to the northeast is? Wikipedia Latvia Lithuania

Belarus Ukraine Do you know your Slovakias from your Slovenias? Wikimedia Commons That's Slovakia No. It's Slovenia What's the name of this sea? Wikimedia Commons Adriatic Sea Aegean Sea

Black Sea Gulf of Bothnia This island is part of Wikimedia Commons France Italy

Malta Spain Can you distinguish this central European nation from it's neighbours? Wikimedia Commons It's Hungary It's Czechia

Surely it's Switzerland This is Austria Moving to Scandanavia. This is? Wikimedia Commons Finland Norway

Denmark Sweden And finally, this 5,800 square mile area is part of? Wikimedia Commons Poland Lithuania

