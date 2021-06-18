#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 18 June 2021
Quiz: How well do you know the map of Europe?

Could you pick Poland out in a line-up?

By Céimin Burke Friday 18 Jun 2021, 10:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Viacheslav Lopatin
Image: Shutterstock/Viacheslav Lopatin

THE GROUP STAGES of Euro 2020 have left this writer repeatedly consulting the map to check if the countries squaring off on the pitch share a land border.

A certain foul-tempered footballer incurring a suspension for referring to the historical baggage between Balkan nations has also brought the importance of geography to the fore.

With all that in mind, what better time to test your knowledge of the map of Europe.

An easy one to warm up, what's this country?
Creative Commons
Spain
Croatia

France
Belgium
Another handy one for ya. This is?
Wikimedia Commons
Ireland
Spain

Turkey
Portugal
Getting trickier now. What's the country in red?
Wikimedia Commons
Albania
Greece

Croatia
Bulgaria
This is?
Wikimedia Commons
Poland
Germany

Austria
Finland
Its neighbour to the northeast is?
Wikipedia
Latvia
Lithuania

Belarus
Ukraine
Do you know your Slovakias from your Slovenias?
Wikimedia Commons
That's Slovakia
No. It's Slovenia
What's the name of this sea?
Wikimedia Commons
Adriatic Sea
Aegean Sea

Black Sea
Gulf of Bothnia
This island is part of
Wikimedia Commons
France
Italy

Malta
Spain
Can you distinguish this central European nation from it's neighbours?
Wikimedia Commons
It's Hungary
It's Czechia

Surely it's Switzerland
This is Austria
Moving to Scandanavia. This is?
Wikimedia Commons
Finland
Norway

Denmark
Sweden
And finally, this 5,800 square mile area is part of?
Wikimedia Commons
Poland
Lithuania

Russia
Germany
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect

You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect

You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good

You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad

You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!


