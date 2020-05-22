This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the marriage equality referendum count day?

Test your knowledge.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 22 May 2020, 9:30 PM
25 minutes ago 1,997 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5105279

FIVE YEARS AGO today, Ireland took to the polls to vote in the marriage equality referendum. 

There were huge celebrations across the country the following day as the results were counted and it quickly became apparent that Yes had won. 

So, five years on, let’s test your knowledge of the marriage equality referendum count day: 

Which political figure proposed to their partner on live TV?
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Leo Varadkar
Katherine Zappone

David Norris
Jerry Buttimer
Which was the only constituency to have a majority No vote?
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Mayo
Cavan-Monaghan

Roscommon-South Leitrim
Donegal South-West
And which constituency had the highest percentage of Yes votes?
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Dublin South-East
Dublin North-Central

Kildare North
Dún Laoghaire
What famous words did David Norris shout out during his speech at Dublin Castle?
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
“Be yourself, everyone else is already taken.”
"Where there is love there is life."

"Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité"
“If you can't love yourself how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?”
Ireland was not the first country in the world to make same-sex marriage legal by popular vote.
Brian Lawless/PA Images
True
False

Why did Panti get turned away from the side entrance of Dublin Castle?
TheJournal.ie
She wasn't actually invited to speak
She arrived too late

She arrived too early
She didn't have ID
Which famous Irish puppet(s) showed up at The George?
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Dustin the Turkey
Bosco

Podge and Rodge
Zig and Zag
During a press conference on the day, then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny quoted a Jimmy Cliff song. What song was it?
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
I Can See Clearly Now
You Can Get It If You Really Want

Wonderful World, Beautiful People
Reggae Night
In total, how many people voted Yes?
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
2,238,037
994,236

1,856,986
1,201,607
And finally... The 2015 Eurovision took place on the same day. Which country won?
Julian Stratenschulte/PA Images
Austria
Denmark

Sweden
Azerbaijan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

