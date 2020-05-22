Quiz: How well do you remember the marriage equality referendum count day?

FIVE YEARS AGO today, Ireland took to the polls to vote in the marriage equality referendum.
There were huge celebrations across the country the following day as the results were counted and it quickly became apparent that Yes had won.
So, five years on, let’s test your knowledge of the marriage equality referendum count day:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (4)