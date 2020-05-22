Quiz: How well do you remember the marriage equality referendum count day?

FIVE YEARS AGO today, Ireland took to the polls to vote in the marriage equality referendum.

There were huge celebrations across the country the following day as the results were counted and it quickly became apparent that Yes had won.

So, five years on, let’s test your knowledge of the marriage equality referendum count day:

Which political figure proposed to their partner on live TV? Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie Leo Varadkar Katherine Zappone

David Norris Jerry Buttimer Which was the only constituency to have a majority No vote? Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie Mayo Cavan-Monaghan

Roscommon-South Leitrim Donegal South-West And which constituency had the highest percentage of Yes votes? Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie Dublin South-East Dublin North-Central

Kildare North Dún Laoghaire What famous words did David Norris shout out during his speech at Dublin Castle? Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie “Be yourself, everyone else is already taken.” "Where there is love there is life."

"Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité" “If you can't love yourself how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?” Ireland was not the first country in the world to make same-sex marriage legal by popular vote. Brian Lawless/PA Images True False

Why did Panti get turned away from the side entrance of Dublin Castle? TheJournal.ie She wasn't actually invited to speak She arrived too late

She arrived too early She didn't have ID Which famous Irish puppet(s) showed up at The George? Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie Dustin the Turkey Bosco

Podge and Rodge Zig and Zag During a press conference on the day, then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny quoted a Jimmy Cliff song. What song was it? Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie I Can See Clearly Now You Can Get It If You Really Want

Wonderful World, Beautiful People Reggae Night In total, how many people voted Yes? Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie 2,238,037 994,236

1,856,986 1,201,607 And finally... The 2015 Eurovision took place on the same day. Which country won? Julian Stratenschulte/PA Images Austria Denmark

