Quiz: How much do you know about the planet Mars?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover landed on the red planet to begin its search for traces of life.
The mission is to explore and collect samples for future return to Earth from diverse ancient environments on Mars.
Over the course of several years, it will attempt to collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes, to be eventually sent back to Earth sometime in the 2030s for lab analysis.
So, let’s see how much you know about the red planet…
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (12)