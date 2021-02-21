#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about the planet Mars?

Test your knowledge.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,534 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5358482

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover landed on the red planet to begin its search for traces of life. 

The mission is to explore and collect samples for future return to Earth from diverse ancient environments on Mars.

Over the course of several years, it will attempt to collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes, to be eventually sent back to Earth sometime in the 2030s for lab analysis.

So, let’s see how much you know about the red planet… 

Mars is the ___ planet from the sun?
NASA/PA Images
First
Second

Third
Fourth
What is the average temperature on Mars?
Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock
-60 degrees Celsius
-13 degrees Celsius

16 degrees Celsius
21 degrees Celsius
How many moons does Mars have?
PA Images
1
2

3
4
Mars is larger than Venus. True or false?
PA Images
True
False
Mars is home to the highest mountain in our solar system, a volcano called…
PA Images
Doom Mons
Triton

Olympus Mons
Tharsis Rise
A year on Mars is how many Earth days long?
24K-Production/Shutterstock
365
687

294
712
The red planet is named after the Roman god Mars. What is he the god of?
Monika Skolimowska/PA Images
War
Peace

Love
Wisdom
95% of the atmosphere of Mars is made up of…
PA Images
Argon
Oxygen

Nitrogen
Carbon dioxide
Water has been discovered on Mars.
PA Images
True
False
And finally... who invented the Mars bar?
Nick Ansell/PA Images
Marcella Jones
Forrest Mars

Victoria B Mars
Marcel Reid
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

   

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

