Quiz: How much do you know about the planet Mars?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover landed on the red planet to begin its search for traces of life.

The mission is to explore and collect samples for future return to Earth from diverse ancient environments on Mars.

Over the course of several years, it will attempt to collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes, to be eventually sent back to Earth sometime in the 2030s for lab analysis.

So, let’s see how much you know about the red planet…

Mars is the ___ planet from the sun? NASA/PA Images First Second

Third Fourth What is the average temperature on Mars? Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock -60 degrees Celsius -13 degrees Celsius

16 degrees Celsius 21 degrees Celsius How many moons does Mars have? PA Images 1 2

3 4 Mars is larger than Venus. True or false? PA Images True False Mars is home to the highest mountain in our solar system, a volcano called… PA Images Doom Mons Triton

Olympus Mons Tharsis Rise A year on Mars is how many Earth days long? 24K-Production/Shutterstock 365 687

294 712 The red planet is named after the Roman god Mars. What is he the god of? Monika Skolimowska/PA Images War Peace

Love Wisdom 95% of the atmosphere of Mars is made up of… PA Images Argon Oxygen

Nitrogen Carbon dioxide Water has been discovered on Mars. PA Images True False And finally... who invented the Mars bar? Nick Ansell/PA Images Marcella Jones Forrest Mars

