Thursday 2 July, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know these national celebrations from around the world?

People in the US will mark Independence Day this Saturday.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,436 Views 6 Comments
ON SATURDAY, THE United States will mark its annual Fourth of July national holiday to celebrate American independence. 

In the months ahead, other national days of celebration – such as Bastille Day – will likely be taking place through socially distanced or online festivals. 

Ahead of those, find out how much you really know about any of these national celebrations from across the world.

In which year did 13 colonies declare their independence from England on 4 July?
PA Images
1774
1776

1843
1701
On that 4 July, a statue of King George III was torn down in New York. What was much of it melted into?
Guns
A statue of Thomas Jefferson

Roofing
Bullets
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's victory over which country at the Battle of Puebla in 1862?
France
United States

Italy
Spain
When is Mexican Independence day?
Shutterstock
22 March
1 March

16 September
12 September
In 1789, King Louis XVII asked a duke if the storming of Bastille was a revolt. What did the duke reply?
'I believe they call it a revolution'
'No, sire, a revolution'

'Yes, sire, a revolt it is'
'In all but its name'
Where did this Bastille Day celebration take place?
PA Images
Sydney
Paris

New York City
London
How many days do Diwali celebrations typically last?
Shutterstock
Five
Two

Ten
Seven
In 2017, why did India ban the sale of fireworks in Delhi in the run-up to Diwali?
Danger to public health
Fire hazard

Prevent exploitation of young workers
Prevent rise in air pollution
What is the English translation of ‘Hanukkah’?
Hardship
Celebration

Dedication
Winter
Why do people traditionally eat a lot of foods fried in oil during Hanukkah?
Shutterstock
It was the only available cooking fat for decades
To celebrate the oil that lasted eight days

They are favoured by people during winter
It started with a myth but continues on
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Woof! Great job
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good job
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Not your best
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtle-y awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie