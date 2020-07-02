Quiz: How well do you know these national celebrations from around the world?

ON SATURDAY, THE United States will mark its annual Fourth of July national holiday to celebrate American independence.

In the months ahead, other national days of celebration – such as Bastille Day – will likely be taking place through socially distanced or online festivals.

Ahead of those, find out how much you really know about any of these national celebrations from across the world.

In which year did 13 colonies declare their independence from England on 4 July? PA Images 1774 1776

1843 1701 On that 4 July, a statue of King George III was torn down in New York. What was much of it melted into? Guns A statue of Thomas Jefferson

Roofing Bullets Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's victory over which country at the Battle of Puebla in 1862? France United States

Italy Spain When is Mexican Independence day? Shutterstock 22 March 1 March

16 September 12 September In 1789, King Louis XVII asked a duke if the storming of Bastille was a revolt. What did the duke reply? 'I believe they call it a revolution' 'No, sire, a revolution'

'Yes, sire, a revolt it is' 'In all but its name' Where did this Bastille Day celebration take place? PA Images Sydney Paris

New York City London How many days do Diwali celebrations typically last? Shutterstock Five Two

Ten Seven In 2017, why did India ban the sale of fireworks in Delhi in the run-up to Diwali? Danger to public health Fire hazard

Prevent exploitation of young workers Prevent rise in air pollution What is the English translation of ‘Hanukkah’? Hardship Celebration

Dedication Winter Why do people traditionally eat a lot of foods fried in oil during Hanukkah? Shutterstock It was the only available cooking fat for decades To celebrate the oil that lasted eight days

