Quiz: Can you finish the lyrics to these popular nightclub songs?

AFTER A YEAR and a half of closures, nightclubs finally returned this weekend, along with a whole host of tunes that aren’t normally heard before midnight.

And even though it’s been a while, most of them are firmly lodged somewhere inside your brain – whether you want them there or not.

But how well do you know these tunes (which are a mix of songs from the various clubs you’d encounter in Ireland)? Test yourself.

I gotta feeling... Ooohooo That tonight's gonna be a good night

That tonight's gonna be a good, good night Jump off that sofa, let's get, get off And I knew right then I'd be takin' a whirl... But I lost my heart to a Galway girl Boys I ain't never seen nothin' like a Galway girl

Down the Salthill Prom with a Galway girl So I took her hand and I gave her a twirl Jealousy... Turning snakes into the sea Turning saints into the sea

Tuning saints into the sea Churning snakes into the sea Back in the house for the year 2000... She's attack, she's attack, she's a maniac She walked across the dance floor that night

Alright Yeah, yeah, funky, yeah Strangers, waitin'... Their shadows searchin' in the night Up and down the boulevard

Livin' just to find emotion Don't stop believin' And my mother, will be so, so angry... And my brother, will be so, so angry And my girlfriend, will be so, so angry

And my dog, will be so, so angry Cos I was dancing at the disco, bumper to bumper Now put your hands up... All the single ladies Up in the club, we just broke up

If you liked it then you shoulda put a ring on it Oh, oh, oh Gotta make a move to a town that's right for me... Well I talk about it, talk about it, talk about it, talk about it Gotta move on, gotta move on

Town to keep me movin', keep me groovin' with some energy Oh won't you take me to Funkytown? Let's dance... Put on your red shoes and dance the blues To the song they're playin' on the radio

