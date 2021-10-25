#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 25 October 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: Can you finish the lyrics to these popular nightclub songs?

It’s been a while.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 25 Oct 2021, 10:00 PM
50 minutes ago 9,102 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5579455
Image: Shutterstock/Pressmaster
Image: Shutterstock/Pressmaster

AFTER A YEAR and a half of closures, nightclubs finally returned this weekend, along with a whole host of tunes that aren’t normally heard before midnight.

And even though it’s been a while, most of them are firmly lodged somewhere inside your brain – whether you want them there or not.

But how well do you know these tunes (which are a mix of songs from the various clubs you’d encounter in Ireland)? Test yourself.

I gotta feeling...
Ooohooo
That tonight's gonna be a good night

That tonight's gonna be a good, good night
Jump off that sofa, let's get, get off
And I knew right then I'd be takin' a whirl...
But I lost my heart to a Galway girl
Boys I ain't never seen nothin' like a Galway girl

Down the Salthill Prom with a Galway girl
So I took her hand and I gave her a twirl
Jealousy...
Turning snakes into the sea
Turning saints into the sea

Tuning saints into the sea
Churning snakes into the sea
Back in the house for the year 2000...
She's attack, she's attack, she's a maniac
She walked across the dance floor that night

Alright
Yeah, yeah, funky, yeah
Strangers, waitin'...
Their shadows searchin' in the night
Up and down the boulevard

Livin' just to find emotion
Don't stop believin'
And my mother, will be so, so angry...
And my brother, will be so, so angry
And my girlfriend, will be so, so angry

And my dog, will be so, so angry
Cos I was dancing at the disco, bumper to bumper
Now put your hands up...
All the single ladies
Up in the club, we just broke up

If you liked it then you shoulda put a ring on it
Oh, oh, oh
Gotta make a move to a town that's right for me...
Well I talk about it, talk about it, talk about it, talk about it
Gotta move on, gotta move on

Town to keep me movin', keep me groovin' with some energy
Oh won't you take me to Funkytown?
Let's dance...
Put on your red shoes and dance the blues
To the song they're playin' on the radio

For fear your grace should fall
For fear tonight is all
Sinne Fianna Fáil
Shutterstock
Atá faoi gheall ag Éirinn
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie