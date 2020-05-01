This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know the Normal People book?

Be warned, there are spoilers for the book and TV show in this quiz.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 1 May 2020, 9:30 PM
Marianne and Connell in the TV adaptation of Normal People.
YOU’VE PROBABLY SEEN at least one episode of Normal People by now (or just heard the discussion on Joe Duffy’s Liveline), but how well do you know the book behind it?

The novel came out in 2018, following on from the success of author Sally Rooney’s first book Conversations With Friends.

The book focuses on the relationship between two teenagers from Sligo who move to Dublin and weave their lives around each other over the years.

This quiz contains spoilers for the book and TV show, so be warned. 

Let's start at the beginning. What is the first line in the book?
"Connell," Marianne said. "It's good to see you again."
Marianne doesn't quite know what to say when she sees him.

Marianne answers the door when Connell rings the bell.
Marianne spots Connell immediately from across the room.
Where does Marianne first tell Connell that she likes him?
BBC
At her house
At school

At his house
At a nightclub
What is the name of Marianne's brother?
Eoin
John

Adam
Alan
This brother gets angry at Marianne for ‘bragging’ about her grades at a dinner. What does he do?
Pulls her hair
Spits on her

Calls her 'Mary', which she hates
Slams the kitchen door
Was the novel longlisted or shortlisted for the 2018 Man Booker prize?
Amazon
Longlisted
Shortlisted
How does Connell’s mother describe the town's opinion of Marianne’s mother?
BBC
Conceited
The strangest woman in town

A bit odd
Disturbed
Where was Connell mugged in Dublin?
Dún Laoghaire
Ballymun

Swords
Dundrum
What does Connell eventually realise about most of his classmates in college?
BBC
Most people thought he was from Mayo
Most people were stuck up

Most people weren't actually doing the readings
Most people listened to Liveline every day
Connell and Marianne haven’t been with each other in a while. What does he reply when she says: "It’s not like this with other people."
BBC
You're not like other girls.
Well, I like you a lot more than other people.

We're not like other people.
I haven't really found that, honestly.
At the end of the book, Connell is offered a place on a creative writing programme in which city?
Limerick
Chicago

Berlin
New York
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Woof! Well done.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purr-fect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good job.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Could do better.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

