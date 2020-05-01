Quiz: How well do you know the Normal People book?

Marianne and Connell in the TV adaptation of Normal People.

Marianne and Connell in the TV adaptation of Normal People.

YOU’VE PROBABLY SEEN at least one episode of Normal People by now (or just heard the discussion on Joe Duffy’s Liveline), but how well do you know the book behind it?

The novel came out in 2018, following on from the success of author Sally Rooney’s first book Conversations With Friends.

The book focuses on the relationship between two teenagers from Sligo who move to Dublin and weave their lives around each other over the years.

This quiz contains spoilers for the book and TV show, so be warned.