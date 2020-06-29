This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How much do you know about musicals?

Go on, test yourself (and get some songs stuck in your head).

By Órla Ryan Monday 29 Jun 2020, 9:30 PM
14 minutes ago 2,106 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5135947

HAMILTON HAS BECOME hugely popular since its release in 2015, selling out theatres around the world.

The musical is set to be released on Disney+ on 3 July.

The filmed version of the original Broadway production was due to be released in cinemas in October 2021, but the decision was made to bring the release date forward and stream it online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of its release, we want to test your knowledge on all things musical.

Let's start with a question about Hamilton: Which job was Alexander Hamilton the first person to hold?
Hamilton
US Secretary of the Treasury
US Secretary of State

US Secretary of Economics
Editor of Vogue
What is the longest-running Broadway musical?
Shutterstock
Les Misérables
The Phantom of the Opera

Wicked
Copper Face Jacks: The Musical
And what's the longest-running musical on the West End?
Shutterstock
Les Misérables
The Phantom of the Opera

Cats
The Commitments
Wicked tells the story of which two characters?
Wikimedia
Elvira and Gelinda
Emily and Glenda

Elphaba and Galinda
Zig and Zag
What are the two gangs in West Side Story called?
Wikimedia
The Bulls and the Sharks
The Jets and the Sharks

The Devils and the Bulls
The Yankees and the Mets
Who wrote Copper Face Jacks: The Musical?
The Olympia Theatre
Paul Howard
Phil Coulter

Roddy Doyle
An unnamed garda and nurse duo
What is the highest-grossing show in Broadway history?
Shutterstock
Chicago
The Phantom of the Opera

The Lion King
This is not the right answer
Complete this lyric from Memory, a song in Cats: The withered leaves collect at my feet...
Wikimedia
And the wind begins to moan
And the cats begin to groan

And I've never felt more alone
The film adaptation was really something, huh?
And this lyric from All That Jazz in Chicago: She's gonna shimmy...
Wikimedia
'til it gets real late
'til her garters break

'til she knows you're fake
'til the end of time
And one more lyric from Sweeney Todd: The worst pies in London...
Wikimedia
And no wonder, he had two left feet
And no wonder with the price of meat

And no wonder his heart was mine to keep
The circle of lliiiiiiiffffffffeeeeeeee
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort!
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie