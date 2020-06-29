Quiz: How much do you know about musicals?

HAMILTON HAS BECOME hugely popular since its release in 2015, selling out theatres around the world.

The musical is set to be released on Disney+ on 3 July.

The filmed version of the original Broadway production was due to be released in cinemas in October 2021, but the decision was made to bring the release date forward and stream it online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of its release, we want to test your knowledge on all things musical.

Let's start with a question about Hamilton: Which job was Alexander Hamilton the first person to hold? Hamilton US Secretary of the Treasury US Secretary of State

US Secretary of Economics Editor of Vogue What is the longest-running Broadway musical? Shutterstock Les Misérables The Phantom of the Opera

Wicked Copper Face Jacks: The Musical And what's the longest-running musical on the West End? Shutterstock Les Misérables The Phantom of the Opera

Cats The Commitments Wicked tells the story of which two characters? Wikimedia Elvira and Gelinda Emily and Glenda

Elphaba and Galinda Zig and Zag What are the two gangs in West Side Story called? Wikimedia The Bulls and the Sharks The Jets and the Sharks

The Devils and the Bulls The Yankees and the Mets Who wrote Copper Face Jacks: The Musical? The Olympia Theatre Paul Howard Phil Coulter

Roddy Doyle An unnamed garda and nurse duo What is the highest-grossing show in Broadway history? Shutterstock Chicago The Phantom of the Opera

The Lion King This is not the right answer Complete this lyric from Memory, a song in Cats: The withered leaves collect at my feet... Wikimedia And the wind begins to moan And the cats begin to groan

And I've never felt more alone The film adaptation was really something, huh? And this lyric from All That Jazz in Chicago: She's gonna shimmy... Wikimedia 'til it gets real late 'til her garters break

'til she knows you're fake 'til the end of time And one more lyric from Sweeney Todd: The worst pies in London... Wikimedia And no wonder, he had two left feet And no wonder with the price of meat

