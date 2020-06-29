Quiz: How much do you know about musicals?

HAMILTON HAS BECOME hugely popular since its release in 2015, selling out theatres around the world.
The musical is set to be released on Disney+ on 3 July.
The filmed version of the original Broadway production was due to be released in cinemas in October 2021, but the decision was made to bring the release date forward and stream it online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ahead of its release, we want to test your knowledge on all things musical.
