A NUMBER OF elections took place in the United States during the week, you may have noticed.

Democrat Joe Biden won the big one, making him President-elect, but how well do you know people who were elected or re-elected to the US Congress in the last few days?

Go on, test yourself.

Let's start with an easy one. Who is this famous Republican? Wikimedia Mitch McConnell Lindsey Graham

Newt Gingrich Lindsay Lohan All four congresswomen known as 'The Squad' were re-elected. Name this member of the group. Wikimedia Ilhan Omar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rashida Tlaib Ayanna Pressley Who is this 25-year-old (the youngest congressman since 1965)? PA Images Madison Cawthorn Madison Hawthorne

Madison Johnson Madison Avenue Name the woman who became the first transgender state senator in the US. Wikimedia Sarah Marshall Sarah McBride

Sarah Madison Sarah Michelle Gellar Name this first-time House member who is a supporter of far-right QAnon conspiracy theories. PA Images Marjorie Taylor Greene Michelle Taylor Greene

Mary Taylor Greene Melania Taylor Greene Who became the first Black congresswoman ever in Missouri? Twitter Cori Alexander Cori Mitchell

Cori Bush George W Bush Name this man, a former governor, who has elected to the Senate in Colorado. PA Images John Hickenlooper John Loopenhicker

John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt You have made all these names up Name this Trump supporter who was re-elected to the House in Minneapolis. PA Images Jim Harvey Jim Hagedorn

Jim Higgins Jimi Hendrix A record number of Native American women were elected to Congress (three). Who is this? Wikimedia Deb Haaland Yvette Herrell

Sharice Davids Deb Trump And finally, let's flip things - who is this man (who *wasn't* re-elected)? Wikimedia Donald J Trump A sore loser

