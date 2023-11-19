Quiz: Can you name these politicians who appeared on reality TV?

FORMER UKIP LEADER and GBNews host Nigel Farage has become the latest political figure to sign up for a reality television show.

He will be taking on the jungle in ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’.

But he is far from the first political figure to enter the world of reality TV.

From Celebrity Big Brother to Strictly, I’m a Celeb to our very own Celebrities Gone Wild, can you name these politicians who appeared on reality TV?

Starting at home, which TD - pictured here - made an infamous appearance on the 2007 RTÉ reality show 'Celebrities Go Wild?' Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie Bertie Ahern Enda Kenny

Michael Healy-Rae Leo Varadkar This former British health secretary recently took park in Celebrity SAS but is pictured here in his I'm a Celeb days. ITV David Cameron Matt Hancock

Tony Blair Gordon Brown She gained internet infamy for carrying a big sword at the Coronation of King Charles and also appeared in ITV's 'Splash'. ITV Liz Truss Penny Mordaunt

Nadine Dorries Suella Braverman Who is this former MEP who took part in I'm a Celeb in 2017? ITV Stanley Johnson Boris Johnson

Chris Heaton-Harris Steve Baker Celebrity Fit Club, I'm a Celeb, Strictly, Celebrity Big Brother, this former politician has a varied reality TV resume. Alamy Stock Photo Edwina Currie Theresa May

Ann Widdecombe Thérèse Coffey Which British politician is seen here appearing in Channel 4's Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars? Channel 4 Johnny Mercer Keir Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn Iain Duncan Smith Who is this former British Home Secretary that appeared on Strictly Come Dancing? BBC Jacqui Smith Esther McVey

Priti Patel Amber Rudd Another Strictly alumni, who is this former British Health Secretary who was forced to resign after claiming that "most of the egg production in this country, sadly, is now affected with salmonella". Alamy Stock Photo Penny Mordaunt Ruth Davidson

Karen Bradley Edwina Currie Famous for many as a result of his relationship with one of The Cheeky Girls (remember them?), which former Liberal Democrats MP is pictured here in the jungle? ITV Philip Hammond Lembit Öpik

Michael Heseltine Jacob Rees-Mogg During his time on Celebrity Big Brother, this political figure infamously pretended to be a cat. Channel 4 Gordon Brown George Galloway

Rory Stewart Michael Gove Answer all the questions to see your result! Channel 4 You scored out of ! George Galloway The most infamous of them all Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Ann Widdecombe A veteran of the genre Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Penny Mordaunt More famous for a big sword than from reality TV outings Share your result: Share Channel 4 You scored out of ! Matt Hancock Most recently described as "weasel-faced" on Celebrity SAS Share your result: Share