ITV Nigel Farage is entering the jungle on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.
Quiz

Quiz: Can you name these politicians who appeared on reality TV?

Nigel Farage is the latest political figure to try his hand at reality TV.
3.7k
0
35 minutes ago

FORMER UKIP LEADER and GBNews host Nigel Farage has become the latest political figure to sign up for a reality television show. 

He will be taking on the jungle in ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’.

But he is far from the first political figure to enter the world of reality TV.

From Celebrity Big Brother to Strictly, I’m a Celeb to our very own Celebrities Gone Wild, can you name these politicians who appeared on reality TV?

Starting at home, which TD - pictured here - made an infamous appearance on the 2007 RTÉ reality show 'Celebrities Go Wild?'
Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Bertie Ahern
Enda Kenny

Michael Healy-Rae
Leo Varadkar
This former British health secretary recently took park in Celebrity SAS but is pictured here in his I'm a Celeb days.
ITV
David Cameron
Matt Hancock

Tony Blair
Gordon Brown
She gained internet infamy for carrying a big sword at the Coronation of King Charles and also appeared in ITV's 'Splash'.
ITV
Liz Truss
Penny Mordaunt

Nadine Dorries
Suella Braverman
Who is this former MEP who took part in I'm a Celeb in 2017?
ITV
Stanley Johnson
Boris Johnson

Chris Heaton-Harris
Steve Baker
Celebrity Fit Club, I'm a Celeb, Strictly, Celebrity Big Brother, this former politician has a varied reality TV resume.
Alamy Stock Photo
Edwina Currie
Theresa May

Ann Widdecombe
Thérèse Coffey
Which British politician is seen here appearing in Channel 4's Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars?
Channel 4
Johnny Mercer
Keir Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn
Iain Duncan Smith
Who is this former British Home Secretary that appeared on Strictly Come Dancing?
BBC
Jacqui Smith
Esther McVey

Priti Patel
Amber Rudd
Another Strictly alumni, who is this former British Health Secretary who was forced to resign after claiming that "most of the egg production in this country, sadly, is now affected with salmonella".
Alamy Stock Photo
Penny Mordaunt
Ruth Davidson

Karen Bradley
Edwina Currie
Famous for many as a result of his relationship with one of The Cheeky Girls (remember them?), which former Liberal Democrats MP is pictured here in the jungle?
ITV
Philip Hammond
Lembit Öpik

Michael Heseltine
Jacob Rees-Mogg
During his time on Celebrity Big Brother, this political figure infamously pretended to be a cat.
Channel 4
Gordon Brown
George Galloway

Rory Stewart
Michael Gove
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Channel 4
You scored out of !
George Galloway
The most infamous of them all
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Ann Widdecombe
A veteran of the genre
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Penny Mordaunt
More famous for a big sword than from reality TV outings
Share your result:
Channel 4
You scored out of !
Matt Hancock
Most recently described as "weasel-faced" on Celebrity SAS
Share your result:

Diarmuid Pepper
