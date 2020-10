Source: Shutterstock/Romiana Lee

PUMPKIN HARVEST SEASON is well underway and you’ve probably not been able to think of much else…

Test your knowledge of the gourd-geous fruit below (the puns end here)

The Halloween tradition of carving pumpkins originated in Ireland, but what vegetable did the ancient Celts carve to ward off evil spirits? Shutterstock Turnip Shutterstock Carrot

Shutterstock Parsnip Shutterstock Onion The Guinness World Record for Heaviest Pumpkin is held by Mathias Willemijns from Belgium, what did his weigh in at? (not pictured here) PA 2,000 kg 950 kg

1,540 kg 1,190 kg Which of the following is not a variety of pumpkin? Long Island Cheese Lady Godiva

Baby Boo Honey Boo Boo The word ‘pumpkin’ comes from the Greek word, pepon, which means what? Shutterstock Large melon Squash ball

Spooky fruit Oh my gourd The team 'sport' of trying to throw pumpkins as far as possible with the help of mechanical devices, such as catapults, is known as what? Shutterstock Lantern launching Pumpkin chucking

Squash slinging Smashing pumpkins Speaking of The Smashing Pumpkins, they released their first single in 1990, can you name it? PA I Am One Today

1979 Siva Can you match the following pumpkins to the movies they appear in? Starting off with these guys. Halloweentown Casper

Hocus Pocus The Haunted Mansion How about this one? Halloween (1978) Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch Pumpkinhead And these ones? Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Harry Potter and the Order of the Pumpkin Pie And lastly, this jack-o-lantern? Creepshow Peepshow

