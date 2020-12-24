Quiz: Is this festive film real or fake?

THERE’S NOTHING QUITE like settling in to watch a Christmas film on a cold winter evening.

Beyond the classics loved by all, there is a whole realm of films out there centred around the holiday season.

Test your festive film knowledge and figure out whether these less well-known Christmas films are real or fake.

Two neighbours fight after one decorates his house so brightly, it can be seen from space. Shutterstock Real - Deck the Halls (2006) Fake A sceptical child discovers Santa Clause is real, but what she doesn’t know yet is that he’s also her Dad. Shutterstock Real - Father Christmas (2001) Fake A couple starts a Christmas tree competition in their local community, but hostility grows after their tree is repeatedly torn down in the middle of the night. Shutterstock Real - And The Winner Is... (1987) Fake A millionaire believes he is Santa Clause after a head injury impacts his memory. Shutterstock Real - Santa With Muscles (1996) Fake A dog for Christmas. Every child’s dream, right? But Charlie isn’t just an average dog - he's able to speak, and he won't shut up about it. Shutterstock Real - A Dog For Life (2010) Fake Martians kidnap Santa Clause in an effort to cheer up the children on Mars. Shutterstock Real - Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964) Fake A cynical college student is magically turned into a bulldog until she learns the true meaning of Christmas spirit. Shutterstock Real - A Bulldog for Christmas (2013) Fake A group of elves flee the North Pole to explore the wonders of New York City. Shutterstock Real - Elf Escape (2009) Fake A college student is left stranded in the desert, thousands of miles from home and with no money, just a few days before Christmas. Shutterstock Real - I'll be Home for Christmas (1998) Fake Samantha is determined to find love this Christmas, but there's one problem... She's allergic to mistletoe. Shutterstock Real - Under the Mistletoe (2016) Fake Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Woof! Excellent work Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Fair play Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Not your best, but you tried Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtle-y awful Better luck next time Share your result: Share