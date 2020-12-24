#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Thursday 24 December 2020
Advertisement

Quiz: Is this festive film real or fake?

Test your knowledge of some less well-known Christmas films.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 24 Dec 2020, 10:00 PM
17 minutes ago 2,804 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5268794

THERE’S NOTHING QUITE like settling in to watch a Christmas film on a cold winter evening. 

Beyond the classics loved by all, there is a whole realm of films out there centred around the holiday season. 

Test your festive film knowledge and figure out whether these less well-known Christmas films are real or fake. 

Two neighbours fight after one decorates his house so brightly, it can be seen from space.
Shutterstock
Real - Deck the Halls (2006)
Fake
A sceptical child discovers Santa Clause is real, but what she doesn’t know yet is that he’s also her Dad.
Shutterstock
Real - Father Christmas (2001)
Fake
A couple starts a Christmas tree competition in their local community, but hostility grows after their tree is repeatedly torn down in the middle of the night.
Shutterstock
Real - And The Winner Is... (1987)
Fake
A millionaire believes he is Santa Clause after a head injury impacts his memory.
Shutterstock
Real - Santa With Muscles (1996)
Fake
A dog for Christmas. Every child’s dream, right? But Charlie isn’t just an average dog - he's able to speak, and he won't shut up about it.
Shutterstock
Real - A Dog For Life (2010)
Fake
Martians kidnap Santa Clause in an effort to cheer up the children on Mars.
Shutterstock
Real - Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964)
Fake
A cynical college student is magically turned into a bulldog until she learns the true meaning of Christmas spirit.
Shutterstock
Real - A Bulldog for Christmas (2013)
Fake
A group of elves flee the North Pole to explore the wonders of New York City.
Shutterstock
Real - Elf Escape (2009)
Fake
A college student is left stranded in the desert, thousands of miles from home and with no money, just a few days before Christmas.
Shutterstock
Real - I'll be Home for Christmas (1998)
Fake
Samantha is determined to find love this Christmas, but there's one problem... She's allergic to mistletoe.
Shutterstock
Real - Under the Mistletoe (2016)
Fake
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Woof! Excellent work
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Fair play
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Not your best, but you tried
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtle-y awful
Better luck next time
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie