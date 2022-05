THIS WEEK, WE saw the dubious “great news” that Passport Express was being renamed as Post Passport to reflect “slower turnaround times of the service”.

How well do you remember these rebrandings?

Before Aviva was Aviva, what was the insurer known as in Ireland? PA Images Irish Life Hibernian

Quinn Axa After Cablelink came NTL, after NTL came..... Wikimedia Eircom Virgin Media

TV3 UPC In what decade did Opal Fruits become Starbust in Ireland? Twitter 1980s 1990s

2000s 2010s He's changed the spelling a couple of times, but how does this Irish pop star currently spell his name? Twitter Brian McFadden Bryan McFadden Our sporting colleagues at The42 were formerly known as TheScore.ie. Their name is partly based on the GAA's now relaxed Rule 42. What did the Rule 42 previously prevent? The42 Non-GAA sports being played at GAA grounds British security forces becoming members of the GAA

Members from also playing soccer or rugby Matches being played on Holy days As of a corporate restructure in 2015, Google's parent company is now known as what? PA Images Abacus Alphabet

Aladdin Meta Service station chain Circle K was previously known as what? Conor McCabe photography Texaco Topaz

Applegreen Maxol Ah Meteor, what network were you consumed by when you left us in 2017? Rollingnews.ie Vodafone O2

Three Eir Two years ago, Mars dropped the Uncle Ben's name following criticism over racial stereotyping. What is the brand now called? PA Images Just Ben's Only Ben's

Ben's Original Best of Ben's And finally, on what day of the year did Marathon become Snickers, according to Fr. Dougal? Hat Trick productions June 4th June 16th

July 19th August 18th Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! A Top of the class! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! B Lovely result Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! C 'I'll take it' Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! D You just about scraped it! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! F More shopping needed! Share your result: Share

Advertisement