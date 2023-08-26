Quiz: Is this quote from The Simpsons or a Republican presidential debate?

THE FIRST REPUBLICAN presidential debate took place this week, and as is so often the case with US politics, there was no shortage of eyebrow-raising quotes.

Frontrunner and former president Donald Trump was notably absent from the event, whom Nikki Haley described on the night as the “most disliked” politician in America.

Advertisement

Trump’s venture into American politics from business has led to more than a few remarks that the US political scene is unrecognisable from cartoon satire.

So today we’re testing your knowledge of that scene, as well as a show that loves to mock it – The Simpsons.

Who said this? "I have never gone bankrupt, by the way, I have never." Shutterstock Donald Trump Mr Burns Who said this, about whom? "Two days ago, he said he would take his pants off and moon everybody" Shutterstock Lisa Simpson said it about Bart Donald Trump said it about Jeb Bush Is this a real Trump quote, or something his likeness said on The Simpsons? "The Chinese are advancing? Just build another wall" Trump actually said it His Simpsons character said it 'Trump tweets actual fact by mistake': Where was this headline printed? Shutterstock USA Today The Springfield Shopper "I’m about as politically correct as your proverbial turd in a punch bowl". Where is this quote from? Shutterstock A Springfield mayoral debate An Idaho gubernatorial debate What about this one? "40 years ago I smoked marijuana … I’m sure that other people might have done it and not want to say it in front of 25 million people. My mom’s not happy I just did." Shutterstock Lisa Simpson in a flash-forward episode A GOP presidential debate Who said this to whom? "I’m sure all your stocks are doing well sir, after all, you chose them." One of Trump's aides said it to him Smithers said it to Mr Burns Who said this in response to a question from a local resident? "I could give you an answer, but the only ones who would understand it would be you and me" Shutterstock Lyle Lanley, in the episode 'Marge vs the Monorail' Trump at a GOP rally in Waco, Texas What is this quote referring to? "I remember one old fellow who sold out to one party for a dollar - then sold out to the other for the same price." Local elections in Springfield Local elections in 19th-century America This quote is from 1994, but who said it? "I’m not very political, I usually think people who vote are a bit ‘fruity’." Homer Simpson Donald Trump Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! D'oh! Distinguishing fact from fiction is difficult these days. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Duff You've had one too many! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Homer You're perfectly average, and feeling great about it Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Maggie Simpson You're underrated! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Lisa Simpson You're the cream of the crop! Share your result: Share