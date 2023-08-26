Advertisement

Saturday 26 August 2023
# Quiz
Quiz: Is this quote from The Simpsons or a Republican presidential debate?
The first debate between Republican presidential hopefuls took place this week – without Donald Trump.
1 hour ago

THE FIRST REPUBLICAN presidential debate took place this week, and as is so often the case with US politics, there was no shortage of eyebrow-raising quotes.

Frontrunner and former president Donald Trump was notably absent from the event, whom Nikki Haley described on the night as the “most disliked” politician in America.

Trump’s venture into American politics from business has led to more than a few remarks that the US political scene is unrecognisable from cartoon satire.

So today we’re testing your knowledge of that scene, as well as a show that loves to mock it – The Simpsons.

Who said this? "I have never gone bankrupt, by the way, I have never."
Shutterstock
Donald Trump
Mr Burns
Who said this, about whom? "Two days ago, he said he would take his pants off and moon everybody"
Shutterstock
Lisa Simpson said it about Bart
Donald Trump said it about Jeb Bush
Is this a real Trump quote, or something his likeness said on The Simpsons? "The Chinese are advancing? Just build another wall"
Trump actually said it
His Simpsons character said it
'Trump tweets actual fact by mistake': Where was this headline printed?
Shutterstock
USA Today
The Springfield Shopper
"I’m about as politically correct as your proverbial turd in a punch bowl". Where is this quote from?
Shutterstock
A Springfield mayoral debate
An Idaho gubernatorial debate
What about this one? "40 years ago I smoked marijuana … I’m sure that other people might have done it and not want to say it in front of 25 million people. My mom’s not happy I just did."
Shutterstock
Lisa Simpson in a flash-forward episode
A GOP presidential debate
Who said this to whom? "I’m sure all your stocks are doing well sir, after all, you chose them."
One of Trump's aides said it to him
Smithers said it to Mr Burns
Who said this in response to a question from a local resident? "I could give you an answer, but the only ones who would understand it would be you and me"
Shutterstock
Lyle Lanley, in the episode 'Marge vs the Monorail'
Trump at a GOP rally in Waco, Texas
What is this quote referring to? "I remember one old fellow who sold out to one party for a dollar - then sold out to the other for the same price."
Local elections in Springfield
Local elections in 19th-century America
This quote is from 1994, but who said it? "I’m not very political, I usually think people who vote are a bit ‘fruity’."
Homer Simpson
Donald Trump
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D'oh!
Distinguishing fact from fiction is difficult these days.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Duff
You've had one too many!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Homer
You're perfectly average, and feeling great about it
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Maggie Simpson
You're underrated!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Lisa Simpson
You're the cream of the crop!
