Dublin: 11°C Saturday 5 November 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about social media platforms?

Do you know your Twitter from your TikTok?

1 hour ago 6,729 Views 2 Comments

SOCIAL MEDIA HAS been in the news a lot this week thanks to a certain Elon Musk. 

The world’s richest man completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter and began his tenure by making himself CEO, sacking the entire board and laying off thousands of employees. 

Many are debating whether they will continue to use Twitter in the wake of Musk’s acquisition. If they decide to delete their accounts, they will still have many other social networking sites to keep them entertained.

But how well do you know your social media platforms? Test yourself. 

To start us off, which social networking site did Mark Zuckerberg found in 2004?
Alamy
Facebook
MySpace

FriendFeed
Vine
In 2017, Twitter upgraded the character limit for tweets from 140 to what?
Alamy
200 characters
240 characters

280 characters
300 characters
How many photos are estimated to be posted on Instagram a day?
Alamy
72 million
95 million

140 million
220 million
Before TikTok was called TikTok, what was it called?
Alamy
Yik Yak
Musical.ly

ByteDance
Lyric
What is the name of the social media site Donald Trump launched after being banned on Twitter?
Alamy
Donald Social
Trump Social

MAGA Social
Truth Social
Remember Bebo? Us too. Which of these was not a feature on the site?
Alamy
Sending your 'luv'
Creating your own quizzes

Setting your top 16 friends
Sending nudges and winks
Which platform has the slogan: 'Dive into anything'?
Alamy
LinkedIn
Alamy
Reddit

Alamy
Discord
Telegram
What was the name of the first ever video uploaded to YouTube in 2005?
Alamy
Me at the zoo
Charlie bit my finger

Keyboard Cat
Evolution of dance
True or false: Snapchat's original name was Picaboo?
Alamy
True
False
Finally, which social media platform has the most monthly active users at 2.9 billion?
Alamy
Facebook
Alamy
Instagram

Alamy
YouTube
Alamy
WhatsApp
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

