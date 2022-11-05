Quiz: How much do you know about social media platforms?

SOCIAL MEDIA HAS been in the news a lot this week thanks to a certain Elon Musk.

The world’s richest man completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter and began his tenure by making himself CEO, sacking the entire board and laying off thousands of employees.

Many are debating whether they will continue to use Twitter in the wake of Musk’s acquisition. If they decide to delete their accounts, they will still have many other social networking sites to keep them entertained.

But how well do you know your social media platforms? Test yourself.

To start us off, which social networking site did Mark Zuckerberg found in 2004? Alamy Facebook MySpace

FriendFeed Vine In 2017, Twitter upgraded the character limit for tweets from 140 to what? Alamy 200 characters 240 characters

280 characters 300 characters How many photos are estimated to be posted on Instagram a day? Alamy 72 million 95 million

140 million 220 million Before TikTok was called TikTok, what was it called? Alamy Yik Yak Musical.ly

ByteDance Lyric What is the name of the social media site Donald Trump launched after being banned on Twitter? Alamy Donald Social Trump Social

MAGA Social Truth Social Remember Bebo? Us too. Which of these was not a feature on the site? Alamy Sending your 'luv' Creating your own quizzes

Setting your top 16 friends Sending nudges and winks Which platform has the slogan: 'Dive into anything'? Alamy LinkedIn Alamy Reddit

Alamy Discord Telegram What was the name of the first ever video uploaded to YouTube in 2005? Alamy Me at the zoo Charlie bit my finger

Keyboard Cat Evolution of dance True or false: Snapchat's original name was Picaboo? Alamy True False Finally, which social media platform has the most monthly active users at 2.9 billion? Alamy Facebook Alamy Instagram

