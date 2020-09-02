This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Quiz: Can you finish these lyrics in songs about rain?

In case you hadn’t noticed, there’s been some rain today.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 9:30 PM
39 minutes ago 8,781 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5193357
Image: Vevo
Image: Vevo

THE SUMMER IS well and truly over – if there was even much of one to begin with.

Rain has poured across the country today, and showers are forecast during the rest of the week.

Instead of (or as well as) lamenting the weather, take this quiz on how well you know these songs about rain and finish the lyrics.

Now that it's raining more than ever...
Vevo
Please get under my umbrella
Told you I'll be here forever

It'll keep raining til forever
Told you I'd follow you wherever
I set fire to the rain, watched it pour...
Vevo
as I hid my face
as I kissed your face

as I burned in shame
as I touched your face
If the rain comes...
Vevo
They slip into the shade
They pull up their hoods

They run and hide their heads
They find their own fun
_____ rain
NFL
Burning
Pouring

Purple
Roaring
I can make it through the rain...
Vevo
I can stand up once again on my own
I can find my own way through the dark

I can make a sun of my own
I can keep myself from getting soaked
Humidity is rising...
EMI Records Ltd
The ocean's getting low
The thunder's rolling low

Barometer's getting low
The street's the place to go
Talk to the wind, talk to the sky...
Shutterstock
Talk to the girl with the rain in her eyes
Talk to the sun, ask it to shine

Talk to the rain as it falls from high
Talk to the man with the reasons why
One late rainy night I got a phone call
Shutterstock
And I said we should just be friends
So I went back to see her again

And it rang louder than the hailstones
And she said this should be the end
Rain on me, rain, rain / I'd rather be dry...
Interscope Records
But I know the sun'll shine
But at least I look fine

But at least I'm alive
But I know it's time
Let the rain fall down...
Hollywood Records, Inc.
and wake my dreams
and wash over me

I need it please
I need the peace
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
Share your result:

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

