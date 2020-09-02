Quiz: Can you finish these lyrics in songs about rain?

THE SUMMER IS well and truly over – if there was even much of one to begin with.

Rain has poured across the country today, and showers are forecast during the rest of the week.

Instead of (or as well as) lamenting the weather, take this quiz on how well you know these songs about rain and finish the lyrics.

Now that it's raining more than ever... Vevo Please get under my umbrella Told you I'll be here forever

It'll keep raining til forever Told you I'd follow you wherever I set fire to the rain, watched it pour... Vevo as I hid my face as I kissed your face

as I burned in shame as I touched your face If the rain comes... Vevo They slip into the shade They pull up their hoods

They run and hide their heads They find their own fun _____ rain NFL Burning Pouring

Purple Roaring I can make it through the rain... Vevo I can stand up once again on my own I can find my own way through the dark

I can make a sun of my own I can keep myself from getting soaked Humidity is rising... EMI Records Ltd The ocean's getting low The thunder's rolling low

Barometer's getting low The street's the place to go Talk to the wind, talk to the sky... Shutterstock Talk to the girl with the rain in her eyes Talk to the sun, ask it to shine

Talk to the rain as it falls from high Talk to the man with the reasons why One late rainy night I got a phone call Shutterstock And I said we should just be friends So I went back to see her again

And it rang louder than the hailstones And she said this should be the end Rain on me, rain, rain / I'd rather be dry... Interscope Records But I know the sun'll shine But at least I look fine

But at least I'm alive But I know it's time Let the rain fall down... Hollywood Records, Inc. and wake my dreams and wash over me

I need it please I need the peace Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtely awful Share your result: Share