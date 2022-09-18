QUIZ: How well do you know these space-related movies?

THIS WEEK THERE were hundreds of reports of a ‘meteor’ crossing the sky over Ireland and the UK.

Experts have said the “fireball” that was spotted hurtling through the sky was likely to have been a piece of man-made space debris that was burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Advertisement

It was, many remarked, like something out of a sci-fi film, but thankfully did not end in the destruction of the planet. The space junk incident got us thinking about some of those dramatic movie moments – let’s put your knowledge to the test.

Let's start with a classic; Armageddon. An asteroid is headed towards Earth. NASA has realised Harry Stamper is their only hope of survival. What's his occupation? Astronaut Scientists

Oil Driller Marine In Armageddon, the two space shuttles headed for the asteroid are the Freedom and the.... Independence Safety

Liberty Saviour Next up, Alien. It's not an asteroid that's headed towards Earth, it's a spaceship transporting a violent alien being. In what year was the first Alien film released? 1968 1979

1981 1990 Who directed Alien? Martin Scorsese Steven Spielberg

David Lynch Ridley Scott In the 1998 film Deep Impact, who plays the US President? Elijah Wood Morgan Freeman

Anthony Hopkins Harrison Ford Who is the first person in Deep Impact to observe an unidentified object that turns out to be a comet on a collision course with Earth? A teenage amateur astronomer Someone in NASA

A high school teacher An astronomer called Dr Marcus Wolf Let's go with a more recent film; Don't Look Up. Astronomy PhD candidate Kate Dibiasky and her professor Dr Randall Mindy are from which US university? Harvard Michigan State

Florida State Stanford Name the morning show that Kate Dibiasky and Dr Randall Mindy appear on to warn people about the comet that's on its way to Earth? Good Morning Earth Morning Joe

The Daily Rip Rise and Shine Let's finish with another sci-fi classic. In which year is the Apollo 13 film set? 1952 1969

1975 1987 In this scene, which actor uttered the famous line from Apollo 13; "failure is not an option"? Chris Ellis Bill Paxton

Ed Harris Clint Howard Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You're Ellen Ripley Absolutely bad-ass, well done! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Harry Stamper! Great effort, but ultimately you didn't make it. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Kate Dibiasky and Dr Randall Mindy. You tried! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're the piece of space trash spotted in Irish skies Nice to see you, thanks for coming Share your result: Share