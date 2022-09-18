Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 13°C Sunday 18 September 2022
QUIZ: How well do you know these space-related movies?

There always seems to be something deadly hurtling towards the planet.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 18 Sep 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,416 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5868294

THIS WEEK THERE were hundreds of reports of a ‘meteor’ crossing the sky over Ireland and the UK. 

Experts have said the “fireball” that was spotted hurtling through the sky was likely to have been a piece of man-made space debris that was burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere. 

It was, many remarked, like something out of a sci-fi film, but thankfully did not end in the destruction of the planet. The space junk incident got us thinking about some of those dramatic movie moments – let’s put your knowledge to the test.

Let's start with a classic; Armageddon. An asteroid is headed towards Earth. NASA has realised Harry Stamper is their only hope of survival. What's his occupation?
Astronaut
Scientists

Oil Driller
Marine
In Armageddon, the two space shuttles headed for the asteroid are the Freedom and the....
Independence
Safety

Liberty
Saviour
Next up, Alien. It's not an asteroid that's headed towards Earth, it's a spaceship transporting a violent alien being. In what year was the first Alien film released?
1968
1979

1981
1990
Who directed Alien?
Martin Scorsese
Steven Spielberg

David Lynch
Ridley Scott
In the 1998 film Deep Impact, who plays the US President?
Elijah Wood
Morgan Freeman

Anthony Hopkins
Harrison Ford
Who is the first person in Deep Impact to observe an unidentified object that turns out to be a comet on a collision course with Earth?
A teenage amateur astronomer
Someone in NASA

A high school teacher
An astronomer called Dr Marcus Wolf
Let's go with a more recent film; Don't Look Up. Astronomy PhD candidate Kate Dibiasky and her professor Dr Randall Mindy are from which US university?
Harvard
Michigan State

Florida State
Stanford
Name the morning show that Kate Dibiasky and Dr Randall Mindy appear on to warn people about the comet that's on its way to Earth?
Good Morning Earth
Morning Joe

The Daily Rip
Rise and Shine
Let's finish with another sci-fi classic. In which year is the Apollo 13 film set?
1952
1969

1975
1987
In this scene, which actor uttered the famous line from Apollo 13; "failure is not an option"?
Chris Ellis
Bill Paxton

Ed Harris
Clint Howard
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You're Ellen Ripley
Absolutely bad-ass, well done!
You scored out of !
You're Harry Stamper!
Great effort, but ultimately you didn't make it.
You scored out of !
You're Kate Dibiasky and Dr Randall Mindy.
You tried!
You scored out of !
You're the piece of space trash spotted in Irish skies
Nice to see you, thanks for coming
About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

