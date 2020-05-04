This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 4 May, 2020
Quiz: Can you recognise these Star Wars characters?

Make sure you do the quiz… solo.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 4 May 2020, 10:00 PM
50 minutes ago 7,583 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5088340
A fan dressed as Darth Vader on St. Finian's Bay, Kerry, overlooking the Skellig Islands during the May the 4th Festival in Portmagee last year.
Image: PA
Image: PA

STAR WARS – HAVE you heard of it? Today is a perfect day to test your knowledge of the unstoppable franchise, it being 4 May. 

Or, as it’s more commonly known among science fiction fans, Star Wars Day (may the fourth be with you and all that). 

You might have watched all the films – and the spin-offs – but how well do you remember and recognise all the characters? Test your knowledge of the cast of heroes, monsters and villains that populate the Star Wars universe. 

Who is this character?
Disney
Darth Vader
Luke Skywalker

Emperor Zurg
Mr Vader
And this? (There could be more than one right answer)
Disney
Brendan Solo
Ben Solo

Kylo Ren
Kylo Wren
Who is this?
Disney
Pan Amidala
Pamela Amidala

Pauline Amidala
Padmé Amidala
And this controversial character...
Disney
Jar Jar Binks
Jar Jar Blinks

Jabba the Hut
Admiral Ackbar
Do you know the man behind the mask?
Disney
Jango Fett
Boba Fett

Jengo Fett
Bobba Feta
And this familiar face?
Disney
Qi-Gon-Jinni
Que-Gone Jinn

Queen-Gone Gin
Qui-Gon Jinn
Who is this?
Disney
San Tekka
Owen Lars

Garven Dreis
Beckett
This character met a sad end....
Disney
L3-37
L3-47

L5-36
L8-31
This nasty fella?
Disney
Oran Krebs
Orson Cedric

Orson Krenn
Orson Krennic
And finally, this pilot?
Disney
Strackman Lux
Jack 'Tico' Rose

Temmin 'Snap' Wexley
Wedge 'Crack' Antilles
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Nice work
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

